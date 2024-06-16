Maharashtra Premier League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Puneri Bappa vs Raigad Royals (Updated) ft. Siddhesh Veer and Sunil Yadav

By Sportz Connect
Modified Jun 16, 2024 01:22 IST
Maharashtra Premier League 2024 Most Runs List
Maharashtra Premier League 2024 Most Runs List Updated after Match 24

Raigad Royals secured a five-wicket win in the 24th match of the Maharashtra Premier League 2024 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Moving to the details of the game, Puneri Bappa batted first and posted a good-looking total of 167/9 in 20 overs. Opening batter Ramakrishna Ghosh smacked 52 runs in 33 balls, hitting three fours and four sixes.

He received good support from captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored 36 runs in 20 balls with one four and four sixes. Sunil Yadav scalped a three-wicket haul while Tanay Sanghavi picked up two wickets.

In reply, the Rhinos finished off the game in 19.1 overs with five wickets in hand. Opener Siddhesh Veer was the wrecker-in-chief, smacking 98* runs in 55 balls, including 10 fours and five sixes.

also-read-trending Trending

He received exceptional support from captain Naushad Shaikh (26) and Vishant More (37*) as they chased down the total with five balls to spare.

Let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Maharashtra Premier League 2024.

Maharashtra Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

No.PlayerTeamRunsMatInnsHSAvgSR100504s6s
1Siddhesh VeerRGR342889857142.5033511
2Om BhosaleCSK337888156.17147.16043311
3Ruturaj GaikwadPB290778948.33168.6022019
4Rahul TripathiKT276666755.2201.46023315
5Ankit BawneKT269889453.8139.3803289
6Mandar BhandariENT2358810247169.06102115
7Onkar KhatpeCSK234886829.25127.87011910
8Murtuza TrunkwalaCSK2308712232.86136.9102012
9Mehul PatelRGR227888332.43156.5501219
10Azim KaziRJ222885237108.8201164

Siddhesh Veer ascended from the fifth to the top spot, scoring 342 runs. Om Bhosale slipped from the top spot to the second rank, scoring 337 runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad climbed up one spot to the third rank with 290 runs.

Rahul Tripathi slid from the second to the fourth rank, scoring 276 runs. Ankit Bawne descended from the third to the fifth rank, amassing 269 runs.

Mandar Bhandari (235), Onkar Khatpe (234), Murtuza Trunkwala (230), Mehul Patel (227), and Azim Kazi (222) maintained their sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th positions, respectively, in the tally.

Maharashtra Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

No.PlayerTeamWicketsMatInnsAvgSRER5W+3W+Maiden
1Satyajeet BachhavRJ18879.728.676.73140
2Shreyash ChavanKT168813.1311.257110
3Tanay SanghaviRGR126613.089.338.41030
4Anand ThengeCSK128821.58149.25010
5Manoj IngaleRGR118821.1814.738.63020
6Arshin KulkarniENT108826.91510.76010
7Sachin BhosalePB98823.1118.787.38010
8Sunil YadavRGR85516.2512.757.65020
9Mukesh ChoudharyENT87725.7516.389.44010
10Nihal TusamadKT88830.2518.389.88010

Satyajeet Bachhav continues to stand at the pole position with 18 scalps from seven innings. Shreyash Chavan retained his second rank with 16 wickets from eight innings. Tanay Sanghavi ascended one rank to the third position with 12 scalps at 13.08.

Anand Thenge slid from the third to the fourth rank with 12 scalps at 21.58. Manoj Ingale (11), Arshin Kulkarni (10), and Sachin Bhosale (9) maintained their fifth, sixth, and seventh ranks respectively.

Sunil Yadav rocketed from the 20th to the eighth rank, scalping eight wickets at 16.25. Mukesh Choudhary (8) and Nihal Tusamad (8) slipped one spot each to the ninth and 10th ranks at 25.75 and 30.25 respectively.

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️

Quick Links

Edited by Parag Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी