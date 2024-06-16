Maharashtra Premier League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Puneri Bappa vs Raigad Royals (Updated) ft. Siddhesh Veer and Sunil Yadav

Raigad Royals secured a five-wicket win in the 24th match of the Maharashtra Premier League 2024 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Moving to the details of the game, Puneri Bappa batted first and posted a good-looking total of 167/9 in 20 overs. Opening batter Ramakrishna Ghosh smacked 52 runs in 33 balls, hitting three fours and four sixes.

He received good support from captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored 36 runs in 20 balls with one four and four sixes. Sunil Yadav scalped a three-wicket haul while Tanay Sanghavi picked up two wickets.

In reply, the Rhinos finished off the game in 19.1 overs with five wickets in hand. Opener Siddhesh Veer was the wrecker-in-chief, smacking 98* runs in 55 balls, including 10 fours and five sixes.

Trending

He received exceptional support from captain Naushad Shaikh (26) and Vishant More (37*) as they chased down the total with five balls to spare.

Let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Maharashtra Premier League 2024.

Maharashtra Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Siddhesh Veer RGR 342 8 8 98 57 142.5 0 3 35 11 2 Om Bhosale CSK 337 8 8 81 56.17 147.16 0 4 33 11 3 Ruturaj Gaikwad PB 290 7 7 89 48.33 168.6 0 2 20 19 4 Rahul Tripathi KT 276 6 6 67 55.2 201.46 0 2 33 15 5 Ankit Bawne KT 269 8 8 94 53.8 139.38 0 3 28 9 6 Mandar Bhandari ENT 235 8 8 102 47 169.06 1 0 21 15 7 Onkar Khatpe CSK 234 8 8 68 29.25 127.87 0 1 19 10 8 Murtuza Trunkwala CSK 230 8 7 122 32.86 136.9 1 0 20 12 9 Mehul Patel RGR 227 8 8 83 32.43 156.55 0 1 21 9 10 Azim Kazi RJ 222 8 8 52 37 108.82 0 1 16 4

Siddhesh Veer ascended from the fifth to the top spot, scoring 342 runs. Om Bhosale slipped from the top spot to the second rank, scoring 337 runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad climbed up one spot to the third rank with 290 runs.

Rahul Tripathi slid from the second to the fourth rank, scoring 276 runs. Ankit Bawne descended from the third to the fifth rank, amassing 269 runs.

Mandar Bhandari (235), Onkar Khatpe (234), Murtuza Trunkwala (230), Mehul Patel (227), and Azim Kazi (222) maintained their sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th positions, respectively, in the tally.

Maharashtra Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Satyajeet Bachhav RJ 18 8 7 9.72 8.67 6.73 1 4 0 2 Shreyash Chavan KT 16 8 8 13.13 11.25 7 1 1 0 3 Tanay Sanghavi RGR 12 6 6 13.08 9.33 8.41 0 3 0 4 Anand Thenge CSK 12 8 8 21.58 14 9.25 0 1 0 5 Manoj Ingale RGR 11 8 8 21.18 14.73 8.63 0 2 0 6 Arshin Kulkarni ENT 10 8 8 26.9 15 10.76 0 1 0 7 Sachin Bhosale PB 9 8 8 23.11 18.78 7.38 0 1 0 8 Sunil Yadav RGR 8 5 5 16.25 12.75 7.65 0 2 0 9 Mukesh Choudhary ENT 8 7 7 25.75 16.38 9.44 0 1 0 10 Nihal Tusamad KT 8 8 8 30.25 18.38 9.88 0 1 0

Satyajeet Bachhav continues to stand at the pole position with 18 scalps from seven innings. Shreyash Chavan retained his second rank with 16 wickets from eight innings. Tanay Sanghavi ascended one rank to the third position with 12 scalps at 13.08.

Anand Thenge slid from the third to the fourth rank with 12 scalps at 21.58. Manoj Ingale (11), Arshin Kulkarni (10), and Sachin Bhosale (9) maintained their fifth, sixth, and seventh ranks respectively.

Sunil Yadav rocketed from the 20th to the eighth rank, scalping eight wickets at 16.25. Mukesh Choudhary (8) and Nihal Tusamad (8) slipped one spot each to the ninth and 10th ranks at 25.75 and 30.25 respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️