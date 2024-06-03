Maharashtra Premier League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Raigad Royals vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings (Updated) ft. Ranjit Nikam

Eagle Nashik Titans secured a seven-run win over Puneri Bappa in the second match of the Maharashtra Premier League 2024.

The Titans batted first and notched up a dominating total of 195/6 in 20 overs. No.5 batter Ranjit Nikam was the top-scorer with 65* runs in 34 balls with five fours and as many sixes.

In response, Puneri could rack up only 188/9 in 20 overs and lost the game by just seven runs. Yash Kshirsagar (40) and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (38) tried their best but couldn't take their side over the line. Mukesh Choudhary and Arshin Kulkarni scalped three wickets apiece.

Shifting our focus to the third contest, the Kings batted first and posted an imposing total of 203/6 in 20 overs. Digvijay Jadhav (63) and Om Bhosale (52) were the top scorers.

In response, the Royals could score only 166/9 in 20 overs, losing the game by 37 runs. Rushabh Rathod and Siddhesh Veer were the top scorers with 35 runs apiece. Shamshuzama Kazi scalped three wickets.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Maharashtra Premier League 2024.

Maharashtra Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Ranjit Nikam ENT 65 1 1 65 65 191.18 0 1 5 5 2 Digvijay Jadhav CSK 63 1 1 63 63 161.54 0 1 7 2 3 Om Bhosale CSK 52 1 1 52 52 216.67 0 1 3 4 4 Onkar Khatpe CSK 49 1 1 49 49 140 0 0 4 1 5 Azim Kazi RJ 46 1 1 46 46 121.05 0 0 4 1 6 Dhiraj Phatangare RJ 42 1 1 42 42 161.54 0 0 4 3 7 Yash Kshirsagar PB 40 1 1 40 40 148.15 0 0 2 3 8 Ruturaj Gaikwad PB 38 1 1 38 38 180.95 0 0 4 1 9 Atharva Kale ENT 37 1 1 37 37 142.31 0 0 3 2 10 Rushabh Rathod RGR 35 1 1 35 35 152.17 0 0 2 2

Ranjit Nikam is the leading run-scorer with 65 runs, while Digvijay Jadhav is the second top-scorer with 63 runs. Om Bhosale secured the third position with 52 runs.

Onkar Khatpe (49), Azim Kazi (46), Dhiraj Phatangare (42), Yash Kshirsagar (40), Ruturaj Gaikwad (38), Atharva Kale (37) and Rushabh Rathod (35) were the next best scorers in the tally.

Maharashtra Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Satyajeet Bachhav RJ 3 1 1 7.67 8 5.75 0 1 0 2 Mukesh Choudhary ENT 3 1 1 10 8 7.5 0 1 0 3 Shamshuzama Kazi CSK 3 1 1 11.33 8 8.5 0 1 0 4 Arshin Kulkarni ENT 3 1 1 11.67 8 8.75 0 1 0 5 Pradeep Dadhe RJ 2 1 1 8.5 12 4.25 0 0 0 6 Hari Sawant ENT 2 1 1 10 12 5 0 0 0 7 Nikit Dhumal RJ 2 1 1 7.5 9 5 0 0 0 8 Sachin Bhosale PB 2 1 1 10.5 12 5.25 0 0 0 9 Hitesh Valunj CSK 2 1 1 14.5 12 7.25 0 0 0 10 Anand Thenge CSK 2 1 1 15.5 12 7.75 0 0 0

Satyajeet Bachhav is the leading wicket-taker with three scalps while Mukesh Choudhary also scalped three wickets at an average of 7.67 and 10, respectively.

S Kazi (3), Arshin Kulkarni (3), Pradeep Dadhe (2), Hari Sawant (2), Nikit Dhumal (2), Sachin Bhosale (2), Hitesh Valunj (2) and Anand Thenge (2) are the next best wicket-takers in the leaderboard.

