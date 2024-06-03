Maharashtra Premier League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Raigad Royals vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings (Updated) ft. Ranjit Nikam

Eagle Nashik Titans secured a seven-run win over Puneri Bappa in the second match of the Maharashtra Premier League 2024.

The Titans batted first and notched up a dominating total of 195/6 in 20 overs. No.5 batter Ranjit Nikam was the top-scorer with 65* runs in 34 balls with five fours and as many sixes.

In response, Puneri could rack up only 188/9 in 20 overs and lost the game by just seven runs. Yash Kshirsagar (40) and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (38) tried their best but couldn't take their side over the line. Mukesh Choudhary and Arshin Kulkarni scalped three wickets apiece.

Shifting our focus to the third contest, the Kings batted first and posted an imposing total of 203/6 in 20 overs. Digvijay Jadhav (63) and Om Bhosale (52) were the top scorers.

In response, the Royals could score only 166/9 in 20 overs, losing the game by 37 runs. Rushabh Rathod and Siddhesh Veer were the top scorers with 35 runs apiece. Shamshuzama Kazi scalped three wickets.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Maharashtra Premier League 2024.

Maharashtra Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

No.PlayerTeamRunsMatInnsHSAvgSR100504s6s
1Ranjit NikamENT65116565191.180155
2Digvijay JadhavCSK63116363161.540172
3Om BhosaleCSK52115252216.670134
4Onkar KhatpeCSK491149491400041
5Azim KaziRJ46114646121.050041
6Dhiraj PhatangareRJ42114242161.540043
7Yash KshirsagarPB40114040148.150023
8Ruturaj GaikwadPB38113838180.950041
9Atharva KaleENT37113737142.310032
10Rushabh RathodRGR35113535152.170022

Ranjit Nikam is the leading run-scorer with 65 runs, while Digvijay Jadhav is the second top-scorer with 63 runs. Om Bhosale secured the third position with 52 runs.

Onkar Khatpe (49), Azim Kazi (46), Dhiraj Phatangare (42), Yash Kshirsagar (40), Ruturaj Gaikwad (38), Atharva Kale (37) and Rushabh Rathod (35) were the next best scorers in the tally.

Maharashtra Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

No.PlayerTeamWicketsMatInnsAvgSRER5W+3W+Maiden
1Satyajeet BachhavRJ3117.6785.75010
2Mukesh ChoudharyENT3111087.5010
3Shamshuzama KaziCSK31111.3388.5010
4Arshin KulkarniENT31111.6788.75010
5Pradeep DadheRJ2118.5124.25000
6Hari SawantENT21110125000
7Nikit DhumalRJ2117.595000
8Sachin BhosalePB21110.5125.25000
9Hitesh ValunjCSK21114.5127.25000
10Anand ThengeCSK21115.5127.75000

Satyajeet Bachhav is the leading wicket-taker with three scalps while Mukesh Choudhary also scalped three wickets at an average of 7.67 and 10, respectively.

S Kazi (3), Arshin Kulkarni (3), Pradeep Dadhe (2), Hari Sawant (2), Nikit Dhumal (2), Sachin Bhosale (2), Hitesh Valunj (2) and Anand Thenge (2) are the next best wicket-takers in the leaderboard.

