Maharashtra Premier League 2024: When and where to watch the tournament?

The second edition of the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) will kick off on Sunday, June 2. After a successful inaugural edition, the Maharashtra Cricket Association is back with the second edition which will provide a great opportunity for the players in the state to showcase their skills in the shortest format.

A total of 34 matches will be played in MPL 2024. It comprises 30 league games followed by the four playoffs matches. All the matches of this edition will be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gahunje, Pune. A total of six teams will compete in this edition just like last year.

The Ratnagiri Jets won the inaugural edition of the Maharashtra Premier League. They were scheduled to face the Kolhapur Tuskers in the final but it was washed out due to rain. The Jets finished the league stage at the higher position and it helped them lift the title.

The league stages are crucial, considering the monsoon arriving in the latter half of June. All six teams, namely, Ratnagiri Jets, Kolhapur Tuskers, Puneri Bappa, Eagle Nashik Titans, Solapur Royals and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings will be looking to bring out their A-game right from the start of the competition.

The tournament will be played in a double round-robin format. Every team will play against each other twice. The top four teams will progress for the playoffs. The playoffs consists of Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2 and the final.

Maharashtra Premier League 2024: When to watch?

The Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) 2024 begins on June 2. The league stage will take place from June 2 to June 18. All days, barring June 2, June 10, June 15 and June 18 will be double-header days. The first game on double-header days will start at 2 pm IST and the second will begin at 7 pm IST.

The playoffs begin on June 19 with Qualifier 1. It will be followed by Eliminator and Qualifier 2 on June 20 and June 21, respectively. The grand final will be played on June 22. All games of the playoffs will start at 7 pm IST.

The opening game of MPL 2024 will see the last year’s finalists go head-to-head. The Ratnagiri Jets will be locking horns with the Kolhapur Tuskers on Sunday. It promises to be a cracker of a contest to kickstart the second edition of the MPL.

Maharashtra Premier League 2024: Where to watch?

Fans in India can catch all the action of the Maharashtra Premier League 2024 on Sports18. All the games of this edition will be telecast on the Sports18 channel. Fans can also watch all the matches on the JioCinema app and website.

