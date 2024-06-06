Puneri Bappa outclassed Raigad Royals in the eighth Maharastra Premier League 2024 match while Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings defeated the Eagle Nashik Titans in the next match on Thursday, June 6.

Ratnagiri Jets sit at the first position with three wins in as many matches. They have a Net Run Rate of +2.229. After a two-match winning streak, Eagle Nashik Titans lost to Sambhaji Kings in their third game and descended to the third spot. On the other hand, Kings moved to the second position with an NRR of +1.142.

Raigad Royals claimed their first victory against Puneri Bappa after two consecutive losses. They are now placed fourth in the points table followed by Pune in the fifth with two points each. Kolhapur Tuskers are now the only team with three losses, languishing at the foot of the points table.

Trending

Here’s how the Maharastra Premier League 2024 Points Table read after Day 5:

Maharastra Premier League T20 2024 Points Table Rank Teams Played Wins Losses NR Points NRR 1 Ratnagiri Jets 3 3 0 0 6 2.229 2 Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings 3 2 1 0 4 1.142 3 Eagle Nashik Titans 3 2 1 0 4 -0.305 4 Raigad Royals 3 1 2 0 2 -0.441 5 Puneri Bappa 3 1 2 0 2 -1.019 6 Kolhapur Tuskers 3 0 3 0 0 -1.856

Raigad Royals celebrate first win; Sambhaji Kings win two

Raigad batted first and set a 200-run target for four wickets, thanks to match-wining knocks from Siddhesh Veer and Mehul Patel. Siddhesh smashed an unbeaten 76-run knock, featuring eight fours and one six, while Mehul scored a quick-fire 83-run knock off 33 deliveries with 13 boundaries. Vishant More (19) and Naushad Shaikh (13) also made handy contributions with the bat.

Ramakrishna Ghosh and Yash Kshirsagar picked up two and one wickets each for Puneri Bappa. In reply, Bappa's batters struggled in the chase, losing eight wickets for 128. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad led from the front, scoring 36 off 28 while the rest couldn’t assist him well, resulting in a huge 70-run loss.

In the following game, Eagle Nashik Titans bowled first and restricted Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings to 165 runs for nine wickets. Onkar Khatpe (31), Rajvardhan Hangargekar (23), and Saurabh Nawale (21) were among the top scorers while the rest were dismissed below 20 runs.

Titans captain Prashant Solanki was the leading wicket-taker with three wickets. Meanwhile, Arshin Kulkarni and Digvijay Deshmukh took two wickets each, and Mukesh Choudhary picked up one.

In reply, Sambhaji Kings bowlers launched an assault and bowled out Nashik to 118 with Ranjeet Nikam scoring an unbeaten 52-run knock. Hangargekar and Anand Thenge scalped three wickets each with Pranay Singh and Shamshuzama Kazi taking one wicket apiece.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback