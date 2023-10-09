Maheesh Theekshana on course to feature against Pakistan in upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup clash 

Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana is likely to return to the playing XI for the team's upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup league-stage encounter against Pakistan at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Theeksana sustained an injury during Sri Lanka's Super Four stage fixture against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023. He was ruled out of the finals, which the Dasun Shanaka-led side went on to lose by 10 wickets. The 23-year-old was then benched in the side's first match at the 2023 ODI World Cup against South Africa.

In the absence of the injured pair of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, Sri Lanka had Dunith Wellalage as their primary spinner while Dhananjaya de Silva chipped in with his part-time spin bowling as well. It was a forgettable outing for the Lankans as they conceded 428 in their 102-run loss at the hands of the Proteas.

Sri Lanka assistant coach Naveed Nawaz said about Theekshana's availability for the team's clash against Pakistan:

"He's fit and should play tomorrow. Didn't want to risk him in the first game against medical advice but he should be ready here."

Sri Lanka are currently placed ninth in the points table after recording one loss with a net run rate of -2.040.

Maheesh Theekshana finished with figures of 1-42 in Sri Lanka's Asia Cup win over Pakistan

Maheesh Theekshana played a big role in Sri Lanka's last-ball win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup, allowing them to progress to the final. He picked up the wicket of Mohammad Nawaz in the first innings while conceding 42 runs off nine overs.

The spinner claimed eight wickets in five matches during the Asia Cup, which was held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. He also played a starring role in the Lankans' title win during the World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe earlier this year.

Theekshana will partner left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage in the coming games, and there will be a lot of responsibility on the duo since the games are being played in subcontinent conditions.

Sri Lanka assistant coach Naveed Nawaz heaped praise on Wellalage despite the 20-year-old conceding 81 runs against South Africa.

"Dunith has had to face a lot of responsibility, where he's been pushed up as the main bowler in the last couple of games. I think he reacted exceptionally well," he said.

