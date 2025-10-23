"Main nahi de sakta hu yeh call" - Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer argue over a run during AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI [Watch]

Team India batters Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer were seen arguing over a potential single during their partnership in the second ODI against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, October 23. The pair put on 118 runs for the third wicket after yet another top-order collapse induced by the Australian pace bowling unit in the must-win clash. Both Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer had to survive a tough phase on a tricky surface against the likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Xavier Bartlett. With runs coming at a premium, the Indians were desperate to claim every single run possible. The Hitman had survived a run-out call early on with Shubman Gill at the other end after a mix-up and a late call. On that occasion, the opener had just about managed to counter the direct hit with a desperate dive, getting his bat beyond the crease in the nick of time. During the 14th over of the innings, Josh Hazlewood's delivery struck Rohit Sharma on his pads, before rolling over to the off-side just beside the pitch. The veteran was interested in a single, but could not proceed after not receiving a call from his partner at the non-striker's end. After the opportunity for the single passed by, an irritated Rohit Sharma asked Shreyas Iyer why he did not make the call. The batter at the non-striker's end, countered by stating that it was not his call to make. The conversation was captured by the stump mic as the Mumbai batters tried to tune themselves to the same wavelength. There were no major running mix-ups post the slight friction early on in the second power play. Both batters managed to reach their fifties and help India set up a platform after their early trouble in the innings. Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer were dismissed in the space of three overs during AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI The Hitman overcame his sluggish start by changing gears gradually to record his 59th ODI fifty. He showed shades of his former self with some trademark pull shots, but could not translate the start into something huge as he perished for 73 runs off 97 deliveries.Shreyas Iyer, on the other hand, controlled the tempo of the innings with efficiency and took the initiative when it came to taking on the spinners. However, he was castled by Adam Zampa right after scoring a four in the 33rd over of the innings.