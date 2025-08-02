“Main paanch wicket leke aake kisko hug karoon?” - Star bowler reveals conversation with Jasprit Bumrah amid ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Star bowler Mohammed Siraj revealed his conversation with Jasprit Bumrah amid the ongoing fifth Test between England and India at The Oval. Before the game, Siraj had an emotional chat with Bumrah, who was not named in the playing XI.It was made clear by the management that Bumrah would play only three out of the five Tests to manage his workload. Hence, the ace pacer was released from the squad midway through the ongoing match.&quot;Jassi bhai ko yahi bola tha ki aap jaa kyu rahe ho, main paanch wicket leke aake kisko hug karoon? Toh unhone bola main hoon idhar hi, bas tu paanc wicket le le. Toh yahi hum log ki baat hui thi (I told Jassi bhai why are you going? When I take five wickets, who will I come and hug? He told me I am here only, you just take five wickets. So this was the conversation with him),&quot; he said. (0:22) (via bcci.tv)Siraj added that pacers like playing in England as the conditions aid them. He became the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing series with 18 scalps from eight innings so far, averaging 35.66 with a fifer. In the first innings at The Oval, Siraj returned figures of 4/86.As for Bumrah, the speedster ended the series with 14 scalps, including two five-wicket hauls from three Tests.Prasidh Krishna reflects on India's comeback after Day 2 of the fifth TestMeanwhile, Prasidh Krishna reflected on the comeback from the Indian pacers on Day 2 of the ongoing fifth Test. England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett came out all guns blazing in their first innings. The duo added 92 runs in 12.5 overs upfront.However, the Indian quicks made a strong comeback. The hosts slipped from 129/1 to 247 all out. Krishna opened up about how they had a conversation, backed each other, and stuck to their plans.&quot;The three of us actually had a chat in the break. We said whatever has happened has happened. We know what we have to be doing and make sure we back each other up. We keep going up to each other and bring everyone on the same path as the plans were,&quot; he said. (1:22)Krishna bagged 4/62 from his 16 overs. Akash Deep also chipped in with the crucial wicket of Ben Duckett. It was a tremendous effort from the pacers after the early onslaught.