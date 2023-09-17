"Main tuh just 29 saal ka young ladka hon " - Pakistan's Hasan Ali responds to a fan asking him to retire

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali recently responded to a fan on social media who asked him to announce his retirement from white-ball cricket.

A user on X (formerly known as Twitter) shared a video of Arshad Iqbal's spell, pointing out how his ability to extract extra bounce makes things difficult for batters. The fan opined that Iqbal should be preferred over Ali for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

The user also urged Ali to retire from the shorter formats. Responding to the same, the fast bowler mentioned that he was still very young to retire. Hasan Ali wrote:

"No doute Arshad is very good bowler, Lekin main kyu retirement dai don main tuh just 29 saal ka young ladka hon."

It is worth mentioning that Hasan Ali was not picked in Pakistan's squad for the Asia Cup 2023. His most recent appearance in international cricket came in January 2023, when he featured in a Test match against New Zealand.

Pakistan failed to qualify for Asia Cup 2023 final

Babar Azam and company had an underwhelming outing at the Asia Cup 2023, failing to qualify for the all-important final.

Their campaign started with a massive 238-run victory over Nepal. While their subsequent group-stage match against India was washed out due to rain after the first innings, they still finished as the table-toppers of Group A.

The Men in Green secured a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the Super Fours. However, they failed to give India a tough fight in the following fixture.

India posted an imposing 356-run total, thanks to brilliant centuries by Virat Kohli (122*) and KL Rahul (111*). In response, Pakistan were bundled out for 128 runs, suffering an embarrassing 228-run defeat.

They battled it out against Sri Lanka in a virtual semi-final, where they ended up on the losing side in a last-ball thriller, failing to defend a 252-run target in 42 overs (via the DLS method).