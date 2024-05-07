Major League Cricket (MLC) 2024 schedule announced

The Major League Cricket (MLC) 2024 is all set to kick off on Friday, July 5. Six teams - MI New York, Texas Super Kings, LA Knight Riders, Seattle Orcas, Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns will be vying for the title with the final slated to be held on July 28.

The Church Street Park in Morrisville, North Carolina and the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas will host this year's matches.

With the United States of America all set to co-host an ICC tournament for the very first time - the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup along with the West Indies, the upcoming edition of the MLC assumes greater significance. The nation will be gripped with exciting T20 action in June and July.

"It demonstrates the depth of talent being attracted to the league" - MLC CEO

MI New York went on to become the champions of the inaugural edition of the league last year, defeating the Seattle Orcas by seven wickets in the final. Chasing 184 runs for the title, the Kieron Pollard-led franchise won the game with four overs to spare.

Stand-in captain and wicketkeeper batter Nicholas Pooran top-scored for the side in the summit clash, smashing an unbeaten 137* off just 55 balls which included ten fours and thirteen sixes.

Expressing his thoughts about the upcoming edition of the league, the CEO of Major Cricket League asserted that it is going to be an exciting season with all six teams actively looking to bolster their squads by roping in top cricketing stars.

An elated Mr. Vijay Srinivasan said:

"We are incredibly excited to unveil the schedule for the 2024 season. This promises to be our most thrilling season yet, with each of the MLC's six teams actively recruiting in the off-season, adding a host of world-class player signings to their team rosters with more big names to be soon announced."

"With some of world cricket's biggest current stars and seasoned veterans involved, it demonstrates the depth of talent being attracted to the league."

The 2024 MLC will begin with a repeat of last year's final with the defending champions MI New York taking on 2023 runner-up Seattle Orcas in Morrisville. The Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas will host the title clash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback