Major League Cricket: Texas Super Kings beat Los Angeles Knight Riders by 69 runs in the opener

Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders kickstarted the Major League Cricket on Friday, July 14. The first match featured some of the biggest names in the league, including Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis, and Lockie Ferguson, amongst others.

Lockie Ferguson gave the Knight Riders a good start by dismissing Faf du Plessis early. Ali Khan joined the Kiwi pacer as he removed Lahiru Milantha, who was looking good with 17(14). Texas Super Kings found themselves at 43 for 2.

Devon Conway and David Miller then took the game away from the LA Knight Riders with a strong partnership of 77 runs for the third wicket. Conway made 55 from 37, whereas, Miller notched 61 from 42. Cameos from Dwayne Bravo and Mitchell Santner helped Texas Super Kings to 181 for 6.

Texas Super Kings had the best possible start with the ball in the second innings. Rusty Theron dismissed both Martin Guptill and Rilee Rossouw in the first over of the second innings. The Knight Riders were later reduced to 20 for 4.

Mohammad Mohsin shine with 4 for 8

Mohammad Mohsin provided the last punch for the Los Angeles Knight Riders , grabbing four wickets from his three overs. He was introduced late in the innings, in the 10th over of the match. Mohsin's first over went for eight runs. He then bowled the 12th over, where he dismissed both Sunil Narine and Corne Dry.

The Knight Riders skipper was on his way to rebuilding the innings with his Caribbean teammate Andre Russell when he got dismissed. Mohsin then completed his four-wicket haul by dismissing Adam Zampa and Lockie Ferguson in the 14th over. The Kiwi pacer was the last batter to depart as Texas Super Kings won by 69 runs.

Andre Russell's half-century goes in vain

Andre Russell's half-century was the only positive in the Los Angeles Knight Riders' batting. He notched up 55 off 34 deliveries and gave some hope for the team. However, no support from his teammates meant that he couldn't complete the chase.

Russell walked in earlier than he would have expected. He entered in the middle for the 4th over, replacing Unmukt Chand. The all-rounder got off the mark with a boundary and followed it up with a six. A couple of deliveries later, he smashed another boundary. He raced to 31 in his first ten deliveries.

Despite the fall of wickets at the other end, Russell did not slow down and got to his half-century with a boundary in 29 balls. The Knight Riders still had a chance when the all-rounder was batting. However, Dwayne Bravo got him out in the 13th over for 55 runs. Russell's knock featured seven fours and three sixes.

