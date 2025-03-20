Major relief for star Bangladesh all-rounder as he clears bowling action test on reassessment

Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been cleared to bowl in competitive cricket after clearing the bowling action reassessment test. He had failed the test twice earlier when he was suspended for bowling with an illegal action while playing country cricket for Surrey in September 2024.

The 37-year-old underwent his first reassessment in England itself after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) flagged down his bowling action through an independent evaluation. Shakib underwent the second attempt in Chennai in December 2024, and his action was not cleared his elbow still exceeded the 15-degree threshold.

Shakib's inability to bowl cost him a place in Bangladesh's squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy. The selectors were not keen on picking the experienced player as a pure batter in the setup.

The all-rounder has not been involved in competitive cricket since his bowling ban. His last appearance came during the Abu Dhabi T10 while leading the Bangla Tigers.

As per Cricbuzz, Shakib Al Hasan has confirmed that his action has been cleared on the third attempt.

"The news is right (passing about the bowling test) and I am cleared to bowl again," Shakib told Cricbuzz.

Australia spinner Matthew Kuhnemann's bowling action also came under the scanner. However, the left-arm spinner's action was cleared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in February 2025.

Shakib's future uncertain with Bangladesh cricket

Shakib Al Hasan's last international appearance came during the away Test series against India in September 2024, where he also announced his retirement from the format. He had expressed a desire to play the home series against South Africa too, but withdrew from the squad due to security reasons amid extreme political unrest in the country.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board, however, have not shut the door on Shakib yet as they believe he can still contribute in the twilight years of his career.

"As for Shakib Al Hasan, I cannot provide a definitive answer. I want him to play, but his absence is not related to the cricket board. The reasons preventing his participation involve law enforcement and the court. It's not easy for me to address this," BCB President Faruque Ahmed had told Cricbuzz in December 2024.

"If the issue is resolved, I still believe Shakib has the ability to play for the national team," he added.

After having missed the 2025 Champions Trophy, and home matches being out of the question for a while at least, the veteran all-rounder is caught in the middle of nowhere. He was not picked by any franchise during the IPL 2025 mega auction and the PSL 2025 Draft.

