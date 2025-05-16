"Make a comeback of the ages" - Fans erupt after Karun Nair included in India A squad for 2025 England tour

Karun Nair was included in India A side for their upcoming two unofficial Tests on the 2025 England tour, which starts in Canterbury on May 30. The right-handed batter earned the call after piling loads of runs during the 2024-25 domestic season, smashing nine centuries across formats.

The 33-year-old amassed 863 runs in 16 innings at an average of 53.93 while leading Vidarbha with the help of four tons and two half-centuries. Overall, Nair has 8211 runs in 114 first-class games, averaging 49.16. His innings comprise 23 tons and 36 half-centuries.

With Virat Kohli retiring from Tests alongside Rohit Sharma, Karun Nair will be keen to grab the opportunity with both hands. He will look to make his comeback in the main squad for the five-match Test series in England, which begins on June 20.

Apart from his FC career, Nair has played six Tests for India from 2016-17, scoring 374 runs in seven innings, including a triple century (303* in 2016) against England in Chennai.

Fans on X lauded the BCCI for Nair's inclusion in the India A side. Former cricketer Dodda Ganesh wrote:

"Karun Nair back into the India-A squad after 7 years. Just one more step @karun126. Continue piling on runs. You’re getting there. Olledagli."

Another user commented:

"Karun Nair it's the start of the second leg, make a comeback of the ages."

A third user added:

"Karun Nair's last heroic was a home 300 vs the Brits. Back in the A team this is the comeback he has toiled hard in domestic circuit. Now he has to make it count and get back in the playing XI for India in test cricket."

Here are a few more reactions:

"He could be the No.4 for India" - Former India captain backs Karun Nair to fill Virat Kohli's void in Tests

Former India captain Anil Kumble has backed Karun Nair to play at No.4 in Tests after Virat Kohli's retirement ahead of the five-match series in England. The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Nair has experience of playing county cricket in the UK, which will be a boost for Team India. He told ESPNcricinfo (via Indian Express):

"Karun deserves to come back into the Indian team with the kind of domestic run he has had. So perhaps he could be the No.4 for India because I feel, you need a bit of experience."

"You ned someone in England who has been there and done that. He has played County cricket, so he knows the conditions. Karun may be on the other side of 30, but he is still young," he added.

Notably, Nair played for Northamptonshire during the 2024-25 County Championship Division Two. He amassed 487 runs in 11 innings with his best score of 202* against Glamorgan.

