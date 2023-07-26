Malaysia pacer Syazrul Idrus has broken the record for the best figures by a bowler in Men’s T20Is. In the first match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B 2023 tournament played at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, Idrus registered sensational figures of 7/8 from four overs, becoming the first bowler to claim seven wickets in Men’s T20Is.

Thanks to Idrus’ brilliant spell, Malaysia bowled out China for 23 in 11.2 overs. China won the toss and opted to bat first in the game, but the decision backfired in a big way as Idrus ran riot. Incredibly all of his seven victims were bowled - Wei Guolei (7), Wang Liuyang (3), Tian Senqun (0), Chen Zhuoyue (0), Wang Qi (0), Xie Kunkun (0) and Zhao Tianle (0).

Pavandeep Singh (2/9) and Vijay Unni (1/1) claimed the other three wickets to fall. In reply, Malaysia lost Syed Aziz Mubarak for a golden duck and Muhammad Amir Azim for a three-ball zero. Virandeep Singh (19*) and Sharveen Surendran (4*) took the chasing side home in 4.5 overs.

The winner of this tournament will progress to the Asia Regional Final in Nepal in November. The top sides from that event will make it to the T20 World Cup in 2024.

Syazrul Idrus breaks Peter Aho's record

With his seven-fer, Idrus broke the previous record for the best bowling figures in Men’s T20Is, which was held by Peter Aho. The latter claimed 6/5 representing Nigeria against Sierra Leone in Lagos in October 2021.

India’s Deepak Chahar is now third on the list of bowlers with the best figures in Men’s T20Is. He picked up 6/7 against Bangladesh in Nagpur in November 2019. Dinesh Nakrani claimed 6/7 for Uganda against Lesotho in Kigali in October 2021.

Former Sri Lankan spinner Ajantha Mendis has two six-fers to his credit in Men’s T20Is. He picked up 6/8 against Zimbabwe in Hambantota in September 2012 and 6/16 versus Australia in Pallekele in August 2011.

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats



New Zealand v South Africa , 1954 (Test)

out to Hugh Tayfield



China v Malaysia , 2023 (T20I)

out to Syazrul Idrus

Entire middle order (#4-7) in a team innings out for duck in men's international cricket:

New Zealand v South Africa, 1954 (Test)
out to Hugh Tayfield

China v Malaysia, 2023 (T20I)
out to Syazrul Idrus

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (6/25), Australia left-arm spinner Ashton Agar (6/30), Namibia pacer JJ Smit (6/10) and West Indies left-arm pacer Obed McCoy (6/17) are among the few bowlers to have claimed six-wicket hauls in Men’s T20Is.