Malaysia T20I Championship 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Vanuatu vs Kuwait, Match 6

The Malaysia Open T20I Championship saw two more matches played at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, March 7.

Bahrain registered back-to-back wins in the tournament to topple Malaysia by nine wickets. Meanwhile, Kuwait also registered a dominating eight-wicket win over Vanuatu.

Courtesy of the big win, Bahrain have grabbed the top spot in the points table with four points. They now have two wins in two matches alongside a net run rate of +1.328.

At the same time, Kuwait also reached the second spot with four points in three matches. They now have two wins and one defeat in their account alongside a net run rate of +0.918.

Malaysia slipped to the third place in the points table with two points in two matches. They now have one win and one defeat against their name and a net run rate of +0.803.

Vanuatu remained fourth in the standings despite facing defeat. They have two points in their account owing to a single win and two defeats in three matches. Meanwhile, their net run rate has plummeted to -1.564.

Tanzania are still at the bottom of the points table with two defeats in two matches and a net run rate of -0.815.

Bahrain dismantle Malaysia courtesy of Umer Toor’s unbeaten fifty

In the first game of the day, Bahrain won the toss and invited Malaysia to bat first. Their bowlers responded in style by restricting Bahrain to 110/6 in 20 overs. Zubaidi Zulkifle top-scored for Malaysia by 36 runs, while Rizwan Butt bagged two wickets for Bahrain.

Chasing the total, the opener Umer Toor scored an unbeaten 69 runs off 52 deliveries to take his team home. Bahrain completed the chase in 16.5 overs with nine wickets hand.

On the other hand, Kuwait opted to bowl first after winning the toss against Vanuatu in the second game. Barring the skipper Joshua Rasu (unbeaten 35 runs off 40 deliveries), no other batter could put up a fight for Vanuatu.

In the end, Vanuatu could only reach 102/7 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Mohamed Shafeeq and the skipper Mohammed Aslam picked up two wickets each for Kuwait.

It was an easy chase for Kuwait as the openers, Meet Bhavsar and Ravija Sandaruwan, added 65 runs for the first wicket. Kuwait completed the chase in 13.1 overs with eight wickets in hand to register a dominating win.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App