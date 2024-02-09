Malaysia U19 Women vs Hong Kong U19 Women T20 Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Malaysian Cricket Association (MCA) is all set to host the Malaysian U19 Women and Hong Kong U19 Women for a four-match T20 series, starting on Saturday, February 10. Penang Sports Club in Penang will host all four games.

Interestingly, the Hong Kong U19 Women's side are playing a youth fixture for the first time since 2012. Alongside this series, MCA will also host the Men’s U19 teams for a three-match 50-over series.

Pathway coach Ghulam Saqlain will lead the team on their first tour.

"We are excited about our inaugural tour to Malaysia!" said Ghulam Saqlain.

"I believe Hong Kong has a wealth of talented young female cricketers, and it is an honor to develop a U19 team from the Pathway Program. The girls have been diligently training in the past few months to prepare for their first match, and I am eagerly anticipating their performance on the international stage,” he added.

Georgina Bradley, 17, will be leading the Hong Kong U19 side alongside Mya Gardner, who has been named her deputy. On the other hand, MCA has announced a 24-member strong squad for the four-match series.

The Men's U19 series will start on Monday, February 12, at the Johor Cricket Academy Oval in Johor.

Malaysia U19 Women vs Hong Kong U19 Women T20 Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

February 10, Saturday

Match 1 - Malaysia U19 Women vs Hong Kong U19 Women, 8:30 AM

February 11, Sunday

Match 2 - Malaysia U19 Women vs Hong Kong U19 Women, 8:30 AM

February 12, Monday

Match 3 - Malaysia U19 Women vs Hong Kong U19 Women, 8:30 AM

February 13, Tuesday

Match 4 - Malaysia U19 Women vs Hong Kong U19 Women, 8:30 AM

Malaysia U19 Women vs Hong Kong U19 Women T20 Series 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

There is no official information about the live streaming and telecast of Malaysia U19 Women vs Hong Kong U19 Women T20 Series 2024 for fans in India.

Malaysia U19 Women vs Hong Kong U19 Women T20 Series 2024: Full Squads

Malaysia U19 Women

Nabilah Zaid, Nazatul Binti, Nur Ain Binti Roslan, Nur Liyana Ismail, Nuranis Syahira Binti Abdullah, Nuriman Halid, Aimuni Athirah Armizal, Alia Hisham, Nur Alya Batrisyia Bt Zulkhairi, Nur Hashilah Makhtar, Nur Shuana Jalil, Siti Alyazis, Siti Binti Mohaily, Suabika Manivannan, Neserle Yean Alik (Wk), Nur Aliya Hairun (Wk), Siti Adlina Arissa Binti Mohd Azhar (Wk), Erminun Binti Tulrahim, Irdina Beh Nabil, Khairul Elismalia, Nur Isma Daniel, Nur Izzatul Syafiqa, Putri Ranieya, Siti Nuraina Natasha Ali.

Hong Kong U19 Women

Georgina Bradley (c), Gurkamal Kaur, Mahekdeep Kaur, Sadie Davidson, Fatima Amir, Karen Poon, Maira Saleem Balochh, Pria Sanghavi, Joyleen Dhaliwal (Wk), Mya Gardner, Pushti Lakhani, Sophie Callow, Storm Parker, Zara Haider.

