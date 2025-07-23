Manchester weather forecast July 23: What are the chances of rain on Day 1 of 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test at Old Trafford?

India will take on England at Old Trafford in Manchester in the fourth Test, which starts on Wednesday, July 23. The visitors are 1-2 down in the five-match series and need to win the Manchester Test to have any hopes of winning the series.Shubman Gill and co. have been dominated in many phases over the course of the three Tests so far. However, they are trailing in the series due to their inability to seize the big moments. In Headingley, shocking batting collapses put them on the back foot. At Lord's, India needed to chase 193 to square the series, but a poor batting display saw them getting bowled out for 170.Apart from issues in the batting, bowling and fielding departments, India have also been hit hard by injury woes. Batting all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the series, while Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh are unavailable for the Manchester Test. Pacer Anshul Kamboj could thus end up making his debut in the fourth Test at Old Trafford.Manchester weather forecast for Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th TestWhile rain has not affected proceedings in a significant manner in the series so far, things are likely to change in the fourth Test. Rain in Manchester has affected the preparations of both the sides, forcing players to train indoors.As per AccuWeather, the conditions in the morning on Day 1 of the fourth Test in Manchester will be cloudy, with the temperature around 19 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is 19 percent, while the cloud cover is likely to be 94 percent and the humidity level 72 percent.The afternoon conditions in Manchester for Day 1 of 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test will be cloudy, with chances of a brief shower or two. The temperature will be around 20 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation during this phase is 65 percent, while the cloud cover would be 92 percent and humidity level 70 percent.Looking at evening weather conditions for Day 1 of the Old Trafford Test in Manchester, AccuWeather states that it will be cloudy, while there could be shower in spots. The temperature during this period is likely to fall to 15 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is 47 percent, while the cloud cover is likely to be 92 percent and the humidity level 83 percent.