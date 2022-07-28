[WATCH] “Dusro ke bachche palna bhi na bada mushkil kaam hai”- Manoj Tiwary trolls wife, imitates viral dialogue to perfection

Former India cricketer and West Bengal Sports Minister Manoj Tiwary is enjoying his time away from the field. He is spending quality time with his family after the conclusion of the Ranji Trophy.

Tiwary, who has represented India in 15 international matches, shared a clip that has gone viral on social media.

In a video, he can be seen imitating a famous movie dialogue as he trolls his wife Sushmita Roy. This clip is being loved by his followers on Instagram.

The interaction between the husband and wife goes something like this:

Manoj: Yaar ye dusro ke bache paalna bhi na bada mushil kaam hai

Sushmita: Aap kiska bacha paal rahe ho?

Manoj: Meri sasu ma (mother-in-law) ka!

This is not the first time that the couple has shared such a video on social media. They often share similar light-hearted clips on platforms like Instagram. These have expanded their fanbase and taken it beyond just cricket and sports fans.

Last year, the cricketer-turned-politician was appointed as West Bengal Sports Minister when he contested and won the Assembly elections from Shivpur constituency.

Manoj Tiwary shone in Ranji Trophy

Manoj Tiwary was recently in the news when he slammed consecutive centuries for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy against Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand, respectively. He amassed 433 runs in just five matches at an average of 43.3 and guided Bengal to the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy.

In his cricket career, Tiwary has, so far, scored over 14,000 runs in First Class and List A cricket.

He has also played for a number of franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). They are: Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), and the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants.

