Manvanth Kumar L roared after guiding the Hubli Tigers to an eight-run win against the Mysuru Warriors in a nerve-wracking final of the Maharaja Trophy 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday, August 29.

Manvanth, who hails from Mysuru in Karnataka, defended 12 runs in the final over against his home-based franchise in front of a 5,000-plus buoyant crowd.

The right-arm pacer dismissed Shivkumar Rakshit and Jagadeesha Suchith while conceding just three runs to inspire the Tigers for a maiden title.

He finished with figures of 3 for 32 from his quota of four overs while the opposition were chasing 204.

Ahead of Manvanth’s outstanding final over, Hubli Tigers bowling spearhead Vidhwath Kaverappa bowled back-to-back remarkable overs to shift the pressure on Mysuru after they needed 51 runs from 30 balls.

Kaverappa removed Lankesh KS and CA Karthik, the two batters threatening to snatch the win from Hubli, and Manoj Bhandage, who played as a designated finisher in the Mysuru batting order, departed for a golden duck.

Half-centurion Ravikumar Samarth's run out in the 12th over was the turning point of the match in hindsight. Samarth smashed four sixes and as many boundaries in his 35-ball 63 and was involved in a 56-run stand with skipper Karun Nair.

Nair followed Samarth back into the dugout in the very next over. The Mysuru Warriors captain was caught by his counterpart, Manish Pandey, at point off KC Kariappa's bowling.

The middle order couldn't capitalize on the solid start provided by the top three batters, and hence they slumped eventually.

Mohammed Taha and Manish Pandey cruise the Hubli Tigers to a mammoth total

Hubli Tigers opener Mohammed Taha gave a rollicking start to his side with his fireworks, scoring 72 runs from 40 balls with seven boundaries and four sixes blazing off his willow.

Taha's explosive batting helped Hubli finish the powerplay with 59 runs despite losing Luvnith Sisodia for naught.

Krishnan Srijith played a fabulous cameo (38 off 31 balls) and added 89 runs with Taha before departing in the 11th over.

Manish Pandey blasted in the death overs as he remained unbeaten on 50; his innings was laced with four sixes and three boundaries. Pandey's late hitting was instrumental in the Tigers accumulating 75 runs in the last five overs.

Pandey was adjudged the player of the final match, while Taha, who amassed 448 runs this season at a strike rate of 173.64, was named player of the tournament in the Maharaja Trophy 2023.