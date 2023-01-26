"Many people in India would now want their daughters to take up the sport" - Salman Butt on introduction of WPL

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt believes that the introduction of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will immensely benefit Indian cricket.

Butt stated that the sale of the five teams for a staggering ₹4669.99 crore was a great accomplishment. He opined that because of the WPL, more Indian parents would urge their girls to participate in cricket.

Lauding the path-breaking announcement, Butt predicted that the event would prove to be a watershed moment in the history of women's cricket. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said:

"The five teams in the WPL were sold for more money as compared to the men's teams in the inaugural season of the IPL. This is a very big achievement. It's a huge leap in terms of women's cricket."

"The face of women's cricket will change after this," Butt continued. "It is definitely going to give them a new dimension. There are going to be a lot of opportunities for the players. Many people in India would now want their daughters to take up the sport."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the successful bidders for the WPL on Wednesday, January 25. Adani Sportsline Pvt. Ltd (Ahmedabad), Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd (Mumbai), Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd (Bangalore), JSW GMR Cricket Pvt. Ltd (Delhi), and Capri Global Holdings Pvt. Ltd (Lucknow) have purchased teams ahead of the inaugural season.

"Nobody else has taken a step of this magnitude in women's cricket" - Salman Butt on WPL

Salman Butt further expressed his delight at India taking a big step towards the development of women's cricket.

He noted that that league is bound to attract a lot of attention. Butt also emphasized that the tournament will not only benefit the players but will also rake in money for the BCCI. The 38-year-old added:

"It is a huge thing, and India has taken a huge step. Nobody else has taken a step of this magnitude in women's cricket. It is groundbreaking. The future of women in the game of cricket is very, very bright.

"The BCCI has already sold television rights for five years. This league is going to benefit both the board and the players. The tournament is bound to draw a lot of eyeballs."

Notably, the inaugural season of the WPL is expected to begin on March 4. The competition is likely to continue till Match 24. Viacom18 has acquired the media rights for five years by shelling out a whopping ₹951 crore.

