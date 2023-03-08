"Marizanne Kapp has the power, you can move her one number down" - Reema Malhotra says Jemimah Rodrigues should bat at No. 3 for the Delhi Capitals

Reema Malhotra feels Jemimah Rodrigues should bat at No. 3 for the Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023, with Marizanne Kapp moving a rung down the order.

Jemimah scored an unbeaten 34 off 22 balls while batting at No. 4 as the Capitals set a 212-run target for the UP Warriorz at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, March 7. Their bowlers then restricted Alyssa Healy and Co. to 169/5 to register an emphatic 42-run win.

During a post-match discussion on Sports 18, Malhotra was asked about her thoughts on whether Jemimah Rodrigues should bat at No. 3 for the Capitals. She replied in the affirmative, reasoning:

"She is giving you good 30-40 runs. But when you can get 70-80, why are you satisfied with 40? Marizanne Kapp has the power, you can move her one number down. She knows how to drive the game and plays powerful shots."

The former Indian all-rounder feels the Delhi Capitals vice-captain can gradually build momentum in her innings if she bats up the order, explaining:

"Jemimah Rodrigues has remained not out in both matches. She has the form, plays through singles and doubles, takes her time at the start but after that, we saw the improvisation and the range of shots."

Jemimah struck four fours during her innings on Tuesday. The Mumbai batter had scored an unbeaten 22 off 15 deliveries at the No. 4 position in the Delhi Capitals' previous game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"She plays with the bowler's mind" - Reema Malhotra on Jemimah Rodrigues' batting approach

Jemimah Rodrigues relies more on timing rather than brute force. [P/C: wplt20.com]

Malhotra pointed out that Jemimah is good at playing mind games with the bowlers, elaborating:

"We saw her stepping out and she uses the crease well if you see her batting. She moves outside the off stump at times and outside the leg stump on other occasions, which means she plays with the bowler's mind."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by reiterating that the Delhi Capitals can extract the best from Jemimah if they interchange her position with Marizanne Kapp, stating:

"She has the form as well. Send her at No. 3 and move Marizanne Kapp one number down. You will get more depth in your batting and you can get an even better performance from Jemimah Rodrigues."

Jemimah Rodrigues @JemiRodrigues This was the first time my grandparents watched me play live at the stadium! Nothing like having your family behind you! Blessed and Grateful This was the first time my grandparents watched me play live at the stadium! Nothing like having your family behind you! Blessed and Grateful ❤️ https://t.co/a5iUhH680Q

Jemimah acknowledged in a post-match interview that batting at No. 4 for the Delhi Capitals is a challenge for her as she is accustomed to playing at No. 3 for India. However, she added that the move will help her in adding a new dimension to her game as she will get more opportunities to finish matches.

