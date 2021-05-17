Marnus Labuschagne "deeply upset" after Australia snub, reveals national selector Trevor Hohns

National selector Trevor Hohns has shed light on Marnus Labuschagne’s surprise exclusion from Australia's white-ball squad. The selector admitted Labuschagne was upset after not being part of the group.

Australia have announced a preliminary 23-man squad for their white-ball tour against West Indies, which starts in July. Although the unit is likely to be trimmed in the coming days, there is no place for Marnus Labuschagne.

Trevor Hohns explained the management’s decision to leave out Labuschagne, stating how “logistic complexities” lead to the 26-year-old’s exclusion.

“Anyone who knows Marnus understands he would give absolutely anything to play for Australia and he is deeply upset to miss out due to circumstances beyond anyone’s control. We worked through numerous options in conversations with Marnus to find a workable solution but ultimately came to the conclusion it was more practical for him to remain in the UK," Hohns claimed.

Labuschagne is currently in England turning out for Glamorgan and the batsman will continue his county stint in the coming months. He will now continue to play for the county in the Vitality T20 Blast as well, while Australia play West Indies.

Trevor Hohns admitted Marnus Labuschagne would have walked into the ODI squad had the circumstances been normal.

"Had we not been in the middle of a global pandemic, Marnus would be on this tour as a well-established member and important part of the one-day side. It's an unfortunate circumstance of the many challenges the world is facing right now. As it stands, Marnus has the opportunity to continue in county cricket and T20 games with Glamorgan as we head into the World Cup and home summer,” Hohns concluded.

Marnus Labuschagne has struggled for Glamorgan

Marnus Labuschagne hasn’t had a great run of form so far in the #CountyChampionship for Glamorgan. His last 3 scores : -



- 11(37)

- 12(38)

- 10(18) — Neelabh (@CricNeelabh) May 14, 2021

Labuschagne has had a tough start to his county stint this year, failing to go past 12 in four innings this season. The batsman has managed just 33 runs in five matches at a disappointing average of 8.25.

With Labuschagne set to play county cricket in the coming months, the Australian will look to return to form as soon as possible to help Glamorgan move up the table. They are currently third in Group three with 69 points from six games.