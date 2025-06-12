Marnus Labuschagne's brilliant catch off Pat Cummins sends Temba Bavuma back for 36 in SA vs AUS 2025 WTC final [Watch]

South African captain Temba Bavuma fell for 36 to his Australian counterpart Pat Cummins in the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's on Thursday, June 12. The right-hander was dismissed after playing an uppish drive towards covers and was caught brilliantly by Marnus Labuschagne, who dived to his right to claim the catch.

It was a much-needed wicket for Australia as Bavuma and David Bedingham had put on 51 runs in the opening hour of play and were looking good to add more runs before the dismissal. South Africa were 94/5 in the 40th over, at the time of Bavuma's dismissal.

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

South Africa began the day at 43/4, still trailing Australia by 169 runs. The Australian seamers had brought their side back into the match in the evening session on Day One, dismissing four South African batters cheaply to end the day on a high.

Onus on South African lower-order to give them the edge as Australia eye first-innings lead

Temba Bavuma's wicket for 36 on Day Two of the 2025 WTC final left his side still 118 runs away from reaching Australia's first-innings score of 212. Bavuma had put on 64 runs with David Bedingham and helped his side recover from 30/4.

His dismissal put the onus on the likes of Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne and the rest of the lower-order to take South Africa close to the Australian total or surpass the score to give them a lead in the final.

This is Australia's second successive appearance in a WTC final, having played in the summit clash in 2023, where they beat India by 209 runs at The Oval. South Africa are eyeing their first major global title since 1998. At the time of writing, South Africa were 121/5 at lunch on Day Two.

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

