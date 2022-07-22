[Watch] Marnus Labuschagne takes high catches in 55 km/h wind speed on a beach

Australia's star batter Marnus Labuschagne is currently enjoying his time off cricket ahead of the team's upcoming white-ball series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand.

Labuschagne took to his Instagram account earlier today (Friday) to share a video of him taking some high catches at the beach in windy conditions. The 28-year-old, in his caption, mentioned that the wind speed was 55 km/h at the time.

He posted:

"High balls on the beach in 55km/h winds 😂 #campingfun."

Marnus Labuschagne was last seen in action during Australia's tour of Sri Lanka earlier this month. The right-hander impressed with his fine knock of 104 in the Test series decider at Galle.

The batter managed 116 runs from his five appearances in the ODI series against the hosts. With 149 runs to his name, he was Australia's second-highest run-getter in the subsequent two-match Test series.

Australia started off their Sri Lanka tour on a positive note by winning the T20I rubber 2-1. However, the hosts bounced back to clinch the ODI series 3-2. The Test series ended in a 1-1 draw.

Marnus Labuschagne part of Australia's squad for Zimbabwe and New Zealand ODIs

Australia have announced their squad for the two upcoming white-ball series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand. They are scheduled to lock horns with Zimbabwe in a three-match ODI series at Townsville from August 28.

The Aaron Finch-led side will then battle it out against New Zealand in three ODI matches at home. The much-awaited series between the Trans-Tasman rivals is set to kick-off on September 6.

Senior pacer Pat Cummins has been rested for the two series, while the likes of Ashton Agar, Marcus Stoinis and Sean Abbot have made a comeback into the national side.

Australia's squad for Zimbabwe and New Zealand ODIs: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

