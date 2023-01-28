"Married my best friend" - Axar Patel shares heartwarming message after tying the knot with Meha Patel 

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel shared a heartwarming message after tying the knot with longtime partner Meha Patel in Vadodara on Thursday, January 26.

In his first social media post since tying the knot, Axar expressed that it was the best day of their lives and thanked family and friends for making it even more special.

Sharing some images from the wedding on his official Instagram account, the Gujarat-born cricketer wrote:

"Married my best friend and it was the most magical day of our life. Thank you to all of our family and friends for making it even more special."

The post received a lot of love from fans and was shared across social media platforms. Many Indian cricketers, including Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Shreyas Iyer, among others, commented on the post and congratulated the newlyweds.

"Congratulations iss baaar Acha hai ye situation me aage aa gaye," Suryakumar Yadav wrote.

"Congratulations guys," wrote the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Krunal Pandya.

Speaking of cricket, Axar was last seen in action during the white-ball series against Sri Lanka earlier this month. The 29-year-old grabbed a lot of attention with his quick-fire knock of 65 off 31 balls against Sri Lanka in the second T20I in Pune.

Axar Patel to return to action during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

After missing the white-ball series against New Zealand because of his wedding, Axar Patel will return to action during the four-match home Test series against Australia. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will get underway in Nagpur on February 9.

The All India Senior Selection Committee has announced a 17-member squad for the first two matches. Patel is part of the spin quartet, which also includes Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav.

India's squad for the first 2 Tests: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, and Suryakumar Yadav.

