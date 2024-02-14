Marsh Cup 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Victoria vs New South Wales match (Updated) ft. Thomas Rogers & Jordan Buckingham

South Australia elected to bowl against Queensland in the 19th match of Marsh Cup 2023-24 on Wednesday, February 14. Queensland made 218 runs before getting bundled out in 49.4 overs. Marnus Labuschagne was the highest scorer with 74 runs off 99 deliveries. Jordan Buckingham was the pick of the bowlers for South Australia.

South Australia reached the target of 219 runs in 44.1 overs with five wickets in hand. Thomas Kelly starred with the bat and made 81 runs off 66 deliveries. Buckingham won the Player of the Match award for his bowling performance.

Western Australia elected to bat against Tasmania in the 20th match. D’Arcy Short played a crucial role with the bat and helped the team post a total of 320 runs for the loss of four wickets. Short scored 127 runs off 121 deliveries. Tasmania could make only 268 runs and lost the match by 52 runs. Bryce Jackson and Ashton Agar took three wickets each.

New South Wales elected to field against Victoria in the 21st match. Thomas Rogers played a blistering knock of 196 runs off 142 deliveries. Victoria scored 311 runs before getting bundled out in 48.4 overs. Ben Dwarshuis was the pick of the bowlers and took four wickets for 40 runs in nine overs.

The target was reduced to 253 runs for New South Wales due to rain. Daniel Hughes scored 119 runs off 126 deliveries for New South Wales, who won the match in 40.5 overs with seven wickets in hand. Rogers won the Player of the Match award.

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 DP Hughes (NSW) 7 7 - 428 119 61.14 513 83.43 1 4 - 41 10 2 SM Whiteman (WA) 7 7 2 416 137* 83.2 409 101.71 1 2 1 40 12 3 TF Rogers (VIC) 7 7 - 406 196 58 399 101.75 1 1 - 37 20 4 MC Henriques (NSW) 7 7 3 332 103* 83 317 104.73 1 2 - 25 13 5 CP Jewell (TAS) 7 7 - 327 137 46.71 305 107.21 1 2 1 35 6 6 BR McDermott (QLD) 7 6 - 316 143 52.66 320 98.75 1 2 - 29 8 7 BJ Webster (TAS) 7 7 1 315 83 52.5 337 93.47 - 2 - 28 5 8 NA McSweeney (SOA) 7 6 - 307 62 51.16 372 82.52 - 4 - 27 5 9 JC Silk (TAS) 7 7 - 297 116 42.42 286 103.84 1 2 - 29 4 10 DR Drew (SOA) 5 4 - 259 120 64.75 273 94.87 1 2 - 26 3

Daniel Hughes has moved to first place from third, with 428 runs in seven matches at an average of 61.14. Sam Whiteman has slipped to second position and has 416 runs to his name in seven matches at a strike rate of 101.71.

Thomas Rogers has jumped to third place and has scored 406 runs in seven innings at an average of 58. Moises Henriques has moved to fourth place from seventh. He has scored 332 runs in seven games at an average of 83.

Caleb Jewell has slipped to fifth position from fourth and has scored 327 runs in seven matches at an average of 46.71 and a strike rate of 107.21.

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 J Edwards (NSW) 5 5 258 43 7 162 13 4/38 12.46 3.76 19.84 1 - 2 W Sutherland (VIC) 7 7 357 59.3 3 295 13 3/39 22.69 4.95 27.46 - - 3 SM Elliott (VIC) 7 7 333 55.3 1 307 13 4/26 23.61 5.53 25.61 1 - 4 AJ Tye (WA) 7 7 315 52.3 1 316 13 3/14 24.3 6.01 24.23 - - 5 W Salzmann (NSW) 4 4 183 30.3 - 170 12 4/48 14.16 5.57 15.25 1 - 6 F O'Neill (VIC) 7 7 354 59 3 264 12 3/33 22 4.47 29.5 - - 7 BJ Dwarshuis (NSW) 6 6 316 52.4 1 287 11 4/40 26.09 5.44 28.72 1 - 8 JS Buckingham (SOA) 4 3 177 29.3 3 125 9 6/41 13.88 4.23 19.66 - 1 9 GS Sandhu (QLD) 7 6 306 51 9 231 9 2/20 25.66 4.52 34 - - 10 HTRJY Thornton (SOA) 6 6 330 55 3 347 9 2/20 38.55 6.3 36.66 - -

Jack Edwards has jumped to first place and has picked up 13 wickets in five matches at an average of 12.46. Will Sutherland has moved to second place from first and has taken 13 wickets as well.

Sam Elliot is still in third place and has taken 13 wickets in seven matches at an average of 23.61. Andrew Tye has slipped to fourth place from second and has 13 wickets to his name in seven matches at an average of 24.3.

William Salzmann has moved to fifth place from sixth and has picked up 12 wickets in four matches at an average of 14.16. Jordan Buckingham was the most successful bowler on Wednesday and has moved to eighth place.

