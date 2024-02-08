Marsh One Day Cup 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Queensland vs Tasmania, Match 18

Table-toppers Victoria took on South Australia in the 17th match, while Tasmania locked horns with Queensland in the 18th match of the Marsh One-Day Cup 2024 on Thursday.

Victoria consolidated their position at the top of the tally after registering their fifth win on Thursday. Victoria now have five wins in six matches at a positive net run rate of + 0.303.

New South Wales find themselves at second on the table with four wins in six matches. They have a total of 18 points under the bag with a net run rate of 0.332. Western Australia are sitting at third position, having won four games out of six. They have 17 points, overall and a net run rate of 0.442.

Tasmania picked up their third win in the tournament after beating Queensland by five wickets on Thursday. They boast of three wins in four matches and find themselves at number four on the points table. Tasmania have 13 points but still has a negative run rate of -0.045.

Queensland suffered their fourth defeat on Thursday and continues to be second from the bottom. Queensland only have a single win out of six games and, overall, a total of seven points.

South Australia are rooted at the bottom of the points table. They have played six matches now but are yet to open their account.

Tasmania pick up their third win; Victoria edges past South Australia to stay at the top of Marsh One-Day Cup table

The 17th and 18th match of the Marsh One-Day Cup 2024 took place on Thursday. Victoria took on South Australia in the first game of the day at Junction Oval in Melbourne. South Australia managed to muster 231 runs in the first innings, courtesy of a brilliant knock from Harry Nielsen.

Nielsen played a stellar knock of 61 runs in 86 balls, while McSweeney also made a valuable contribution of 40 off 38 deliveries. Conway’s unbeaten 43 off 67 balls guided the team to a respectable score on the board.

Fergus O Neill was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 3 for 38 in 10 overs. Besides, the likes of Siddle and Elliott picked two wickets each. Victoria chased down the total with ease in 44.1 overs. Thomas Rogers (67) and Nic Maddinson (54) laid the foundation with a 103-run partnership for the opening wicket. Coming in at number three, Marcus Harris also played a handy knock of 43 off 43 balls.

South Australia brought themselves back into the game after the 25th over. They picked wickets at regular intervals but there weren't enough runs on the board, to say the least.

In the second game of the day, Queensland took on Tasmania at The Gabba in Brisbane. An exceptional bowling display from Tasmania led to Queensland being bundled out for just 150 runs in the first innings. Iain Carlisle starred with the ball, picking three for 39 in 8 overs. The likes of Riley Meredith, Webster, and Dooley also bowled brilliantly as all three picked two wickets each.

Tasmania chased down the total in 27 overs with five wickets in hand. Caleb Jewell played a match-winning knock of 61 off 68 balls, while Macalister Wright contributed a handy 36 runs in 45 deliveries.

