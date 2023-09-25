Marsh One Day Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Tasmania vs Victoria, Match 2

Tasmania took on Victoria in the second match of the Marsh One Day Cup 2023 on Monday, September 25, at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

Western Australia won their opening game against Queensland and continues to be in first place in the points table. They have a net run rate of +1.240. Victoria, with four points, is in second place. They have a net run rate of +0.628.

South Australia and New South Wales are yet to play a game this season and are in the next two places in the points table.

Tasmania lost the second game of the season against Victoria and is in second-last place with a net run rate of -0.628. Queensland is in the last position with a net run rate of -1.240.

Victoria's gritty chase overcomes Tasmania's challenge in the Marsh One Day Cup 2023

Victoria's decision to bowl first paid off, as they contained Tasmania throughout the innings.

Tasmania had a sluggish start, losing wickets at regular intervals and reaching 50 runs by the 15th over. By the time they reached 100 runs, they had already lost four wickets after 32 overs.

In the final ten overs, the Tasmanian batters managed to pick up the pace, accumulating 71 runs. This effort guided Tasmania to a total of 224 runs in their allotted 50 overs, with Beau Webster being the top scorer, contributing 83 runs from 86 deliveries.

Scott Boland was the standout bowler for Victoria, delivering an economical performance and claiming two crucial wickets for just 30 runs in his 10 overs. '

Samuel Elliott also made an impact, securing two wickets. Fergus O'Neill, Will Sutherland, and Jonathan Merlo chipped in with one wicket each.

Victoria, in response, lost a couple of early wickets, but a well-managed partnership by Thomas Rogers, Peter Handscomb, and Campbell Kellaway steered them back on track.

Rogers and Kellaway narrowly missed their half-centuries, scoring 45 and 46 runs, respectively, while Handscomb led the charge with 51 runs off 42 deliveries.

Will Sutherland provided valuable support with an unbeaten 29 runs off 20 deliveries, helping Victoria successfully chase down the target in 44.5 overs with three wickets in hand.

Beau Webster and Billy Stanlake were the key wicket-takers for Tasmania, each claiming two wickets. Sam Rainbird, Riley Meredith, and Mitchell Owen managed to pick up one wicket apiece.