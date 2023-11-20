Marsh One Day Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Western Australia vs South Australia, Match 15

Western Australia, under the leadership of Sam Whiteman, sealed a four-wicket win over South Australia in the 15th match of Marsh Cup 2023 at WACA in Perth. So, without any further ado, let’s take a look at the updated standings of Marsh Cup 2023.

Western Australia moved up to the pole position in the points table after bagging a four-wicket win over South Australia on Monday, November 20. With four wins and one loss, they have earned 17 points from five games with an NRR of 0.982.

Victoria slid one position down to occupy the second rank with four wins in five games, collecting 17 points at a net run rate of 0.229. NSW retained their third rank with 13 points at an NRR of -0.001. Tasmania, Queensland, and South Australia settle with the following positions, respectively.

Tasmania has claimed two wins while Queensland has won just one game out of five. South Australia continue to hold the wooden spoon with four defeats and a no result in five encounters.

Western Australia gained the top spot in the standings

South Australia lost the toss and were put to bat first on Monday. They started off pretty well with openers Henry Hunt and Jake Fraser McGurk scoring 30-plus each. No.3 batter Daniel Drew, who played a remarkable innings of 84 runs off 96 balls, including nine boundaries, was the standout performer.

Drew was backed by Nathan McSweeney, who scored 53 off 69 with three boundaries. With the help of lower-order batters, South Australia managed to post a competitive total of 279/7 in 50 overs on a relatively flat track. Each of the Western Australia bowlers secured a wicket apiece.

During the chase, WA faced early setbacks as their openers, Josh Philippe and Cooper Connolly, were dismissed early in the innings. However, skipper Sam Whiteman took the charge and stitched a 96-run partnership with Cameron Bancroft (51) for the third wicket.

Whiteman anchored one end firmly, smacking boundaries quite frequently to put his team in a commanding position. He went on to score an outstanding 137-run unbeaten knock off 124 balls with 11 fours and five sixes, guiding his side to victory in 49.3 overs.

Despite Lloyd Pope's three crucial wickets for South Australia, it proved insufficient in preventing Western Australia's triumph