Marufa, Rabeya shine as Bangladesh Women beat India by 40 runs in 1st ODI to register historic win

Marufa Akter (4/29) and Rabeya Khan (3/30) came up with impressive bowling efforts as Bangladesh Women beat India Women by 40 runs (via the DLS method) in the first ODI of the three-match series in Mirpur on Sunday. The win is Bangladesh Women’s first over India in ODIs.

Batting first after losing the toss, Bangladesh were bowled out for 152 (Shorna Akter was absent hurt) in a rain-curtailed game reduced to 44 overs per side as Amanjot Kaur claimed 4/31. However, India’s batting flopped yet again as the visitors were bundled out for 113 in 35.5 overs.

India lost Smriti Mandhana (11) early in the chase as she fell to a brilliant catch by keeper Nigar Sultana of Marufa’s bowling. The Bangladesh pacer had her second when Priya Punia (10) chipped an attempted flick towards mid-on. The visitors’ chances suffered a massive blow when Nahida Akter trapped skipper Harmanpreet Kaur lbw for 5.

Yastika Bhatia was then knocked over by Rabeya for 15, while Jemimah Rodrigues (10) top-edged a pull off the Bangladesh spinner. After 17 overs, India were in deep strife at 61/5. Kaur and Deepti Sharma added 30 runs for the sixth wicket, only for the batting side to lose three wickets at the score of 91.

They beat India for the first time in ODIs



#BANvIND | : bit.ly/3NXeMWo A historic win for Bangladesh womenThey beat India for the first time in ODIs

The sixth-wicket stand ended when Kaur (15) was caught behind off Marufa. Sneh Rana was then castled for a golden duck. Bangladesh completed a team hat-trick when Sharma (20) pulled Rabeya to midwicket. With Sharma’s departure ended India’s faint hopes of winning the match.

Amanjot Kaur stars as India restricted Bangladesh to 152

Earlier, Kaur’s four-wicket haul helped India bowl out Bangladesh for 152. The hosts lost Sharmin Akhter to a run-out for an 18-ball duck! Kaur then had Murshida Khatun (13 off 30) caught at mid-off.

Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana (39 off 64) and Fargana Hoque (27 off 45) added 49 for the third wicket before both batters perished to Kaur. The pace-bowling all-rounder also got the wicket of Rabeya (10) to finish with excellent figures of 4/31 from nine overs on her ODI debut.

Devika Vaidya also chipped in with 2/36, while off-spinner Sharma claimed 1/26 as Bangladesh crawled past 150. India’s batters, though, looked out of rhythm all over again and paid the price for the same.