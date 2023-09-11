"Mast naha dhoke aana"- Top 10 funny memes as rain forces Super 4 match between India and Pakistan to move to a reserve day

The high-octane clash between India and Pakistan got postponed after an uninterrupted intervention of rain on Sunday, September 10, at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Only 24.1 overs of cricketing action was possible on Sunday in the 2023 Asia Cup Super 4 clash. India batted first again, like during the group match between the two sides. Men in Blue batted got all out for 266 in that match last week, and then Pakistan's batting innings got washed out.

On Sunday, Babar Azam won the toss and opted to field in the game in the Super 4 clash. India got off to a great start this time, courtesy of a 121-run partnership between Shubman Gill (58) and Rohit Sharma (56).

Virat Kohli (8* in 16 balls) and KL Rahul (17* in 28 balls) were at the crease when rain made its appearance in the 25th over. The heavy showers did not allow further play in the day. The match will resume on Monday at 3 PM IST.

Fans were disappointed after the game was postponed to reserve day due to rain. They expressed their frustrations on social media platforms by sharing hilarious memes. Here are some of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Babar Azam's record against India is not that good: Aakash Chopra about Pakistan captain

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra shared his thoughts on Babar Azam's below-average record against India in ODIs ahead of the Asia Cup clash on Sunday. In a video shared on his YouTube channel while previewing the latest India versus Pakistan game, Aakash Chopra said:

"Babar Azam's record against India is not that good. He hasn't scored even one half-century in ODI cricket to date. Our neighbors can say King Babar, and I am ready to agree that he is a mighty player, but if we judge our players when they get out in a knockout game or against Australia or Pakistan, we will have to judge Babar similarly."

Chopra added:

"He doesn't score runs against India. He hits everyone but gets out against India. So just continue that. There will be pressure on Babar as well. They don't sleep peacefully if they lose to India."

Do you agree with Chopra's views above? Let us know in the comments section.