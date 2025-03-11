"Match-fixing was at its peak in the 90s" - Former Pakistan captain makes stunning revelation after 2025 Champions Trophy debacle

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif made a shocking revelation about match-fixing being extremely prominent in the 1990s. After former all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez accused the Pakistan stars of the 1990s of being underachievers who left little to no legacy, a few took exception to the same.

Latif, who began his Pakistan career in the early 1990s, played for over a decade until 2003. The now-56-year-old vowed to open up in detail about all the match-fixing that took place in the 1990s in his upcoming book.

Latif said (quoted by Sportstak):

"I have started writing a book. Match-fixing was at its peak in the '90s. I will expose everything—how fixing happened and who was involved. I will disclose what went on in '90s cricket and also reveal which former captain submitted a presidential pardon request."

Even before announcing the release of his book, Latif took offense to the involvement of the 1990s stars in Pakistan cricket.

"It took 17 years for Pakistan to win another World Cup because the '90s players didn't let go. Keep the '90s players away from management and the team, then the current players will try to win. They must be tired of serving Pakistan. Let them take a step back for a while," he stated.

Pakistan won their first and only ODI World Cup in 1992 under the leadership of Imran Khan. Despite boasting dominant sides, the Men in Green failed to clinch the title in the 1996 and 1999 editions.

Pakistan's ICC woes continued in 2025 Champions Trophy

Pakistan endured a disastrous campaign at home [Credit: Getty]

Pakistan's struggles in ICC events continued as they suffered a first-round exit in the recently concluded 2025 Champions Trophy. Following pre-semifinal elimination in the 2023 ODI and 2024 T20 World Cups, the Men in Green had high expectations for the home Champions Trophy.

However, back-to-back thumping defeats to New Zealand and India saw them finishing last in the Group A standings. Pakistan were the defending champions, having won the 2017 Champions Trophy.

Since their 1992 ODI World Cup triumph, Pakistan have won only two ICC titles - the aforementioned 2017 Champions Trophy and 2009 T20 World Cup. The side also endured an embarrassing bottom-placed finish in the 2023-25 World Test Championship table.

The Test side has failed to qualify for the final in all three WTC editions and even suffered a dismal 0-2 home series defeat to a lowly Bangladesh unit last year.

