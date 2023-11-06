"Match koi dekh nahi raha tha isiliye Mathews ka balidaan dena pada!"- Top 10 funny memes as Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka in a heated match in World Cup

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by three wickets in the 38th match of the 2023 World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday (November 6). It was the second win in the tournament for the Shakib Al Hasan-led side. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are now officially out of the semi-final race following the disappointing loss.

Sri Lanka batted first after losing the toss and got all-out for 279 in 49.3 overs on a decent batting track. Charith Asalanka (108) hit a century and starred for the Lankans in the batting department. A couple of other batters got starts but failed to kick on after that, which prevented them from going over 300 runs.

Najmul Hossain Shanto (90) and Shakib Al Hasan (82) then stitched a 169-run partnership for Bangladesh, setting up the platform for the chase. Towhid Hridoy (15*) then hit a cameo to finish the match in the 42nd over.

Fans on social media enjoyed the action-filled encounter between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

We knew there would be a lot of dew in the second half: Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan after the win against Sri Lanka

At the post-match presentation, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan reflected on the victory and said:

"When I won the toss I didn't have any hesitation in choosing to bowl first. We knew there would be a lot of dew in the second half. Having said that we had to bat really well. When you're not winning matches 270-280 can look very big."

He added:

"We had to bat deep. We were looking for a big partnership. Shanto and I applied ourselves really well. We would have loved to finish early and by losing lesser wickets but a win was important for us. We know that they have a lot of potential, they are the future of Bangladesh cricket. We should back them."

On the controversial dismissal of Angelo Mathews, who was timed out, Shakib said:

"One of our fielders came to me and said if you appeal now he'll be out. Then I appealed and the umpire asked me if I'm clear and if I'm going to take it back or not. I said no, it's in the rules. It's in the laws. I don't know if it's right or wrong but I felt I was at war [grins]. I had to take the decision to make my team win."

Is Bangladesh versus Sri Lanka the most fierce rivalry in the current era? Let us know your view in the comments section.