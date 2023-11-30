"Matching Babar with Smith is almost like matching Smith with Kohli" - Usman Khawaja

Veteran Australian batter Usman Khawaja came up with an interesting statement relating to the comparisons floating around Babar Azam, Virat Kohli, and Steve Smith. Khawaja suggested that Babar undoubtedly has the skill level of Kohli and Smith, given his records across formats.

The last few years have seen the meteoric rise of Babar Azam as a prolific run-getter across formats, especially in one-day internationals. The right-handed batter is the fastest to 5000 ODI runs and has amassed 5729 in 117 ODIs, averaging a ridiculous 56.72 alongside recording 19 tons.

The left-handed opener believes Smith and Babar locking horns in the upcoming Benaud-Qadir Trophy will be intriguing and predicts the latter to shine in the three-Test series. As quoted by Cricketpakistan.com.pk, he stated:

"Babar Azam is one of the best batsmen in all three formats. Steve Smith is the greatest batsman of our era. When they both will be playing here in the Benaud-Qadir series, it would be exciting.

"Matching Babar with Smith is almost like matching Smith with Kohli. One of the great things about Babar is he does not score only in Pakistan; he scores runs overseas as well. He has scored a hundred here in the past."

Pakistan's recent Test record Down Under is far from impressive and they haven't won a Test in Australia since 1995, when they beat the hosts by 74 runs in Sydney. With the PCB installing a new captain in Shan Masood, they will hope to improve the record.

"I think this is the strongest Pakistan batting lineup coming over" - Usman Khawaja

Usman Khawaja. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The 36-year-old also commented that it will be a challenge to defeat this Pakistan side, labeling their batting unit as the 'strongest' from the country in recent times.

"Pakistan is one of the better teams in the world. They have good batting and always have great fast bowlers. Looking at the past teams, I think this is the strongest Pakistan batting lineup coming over. Babar Azam is one of the best batsmen in the world. Imam ul Haq and Abdullah Shafique has scored a lot of runs. I am very excited about this challenge."

The visitors will play a four-day practice game from December 6th to 9th, followed by the first Test in Perth, starting on December 14th.