'Mate, you're unbelievable' - Rachin Ravindra reveals conversation with Kane Williamson after reaching his maiden Test ton

New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra revealed that he relishes the chance to bat alongside Kane Williamson as the two made hay on Day 1 of the 1st Test against South Africa in Mount Maunganui. The left-handed batter recalled receiving a special compliment from Williamson on reaching his maiden Test ton.

Ravindra, playing only his 4th Test, reached the magical three-figure mark in the 80th over of the innings with a couple off Dane Paterson's bowling. The all-rounder finished the day unbeaten on 118 as his partnership with Williamson increased to an unbroken 229.

Following the day's play, Ravindra stated that Williamson's 'unbelievable' comment made him exceptionally proud and said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"After I got to my century, Kane come up to me and said, 'mate, you're unbelievable'. It's so surreal. To be receiving that kind of special praise from one of the best batters in the world. It's the coolest thing I've been a part of."

The 24-year-old opined that life has come full circle to him in sharing the crease with the former skipper, elaborating:

"Playing alongside Kane is always very special. Sharing the crease with someone I idolise so much, life has come full circle for me. It's a real 'pinch-me' moment. Seeing him go about his business as usual, with his calmness and timing, and the positions he gets himself into, it was pure batting bliss. As a lover of New Zealand cricket, seeing him still score Test hundreds is unbelievable."

Williamson, on the other hand, mustered a record-breaking 30th Test century and became the first Kiwi batter to accomplish the milestone. The veteran reached the mark in the 79th over with a boundary off Tshepo Moreki.

"It shows the pure resilience of the man" - Rachin Ravindra on Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson. (Image Credits: Getty)

Ravindra feels Williamson is also quite lion-hearted, given his continuous ability to return from injuries and stated:

"You saw it at the World Cup as well. It shows the pure resilience of the man, coming out of all those injuries and setbacks as an even better cricketer. You can see it in his character, work ethic, and the way he gives back to the team. Many guys who've played 15 years of international cricket, they might not have come back like Kane did."

Despite losing their openers, New Zealand finished the day with 258-2 in 86 overs.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App