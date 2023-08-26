Matthew Hayden picks his 15-member Team India squad for World Cup 2023, leaves out in-form spinner

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden has named his preferred Team India 15-member squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup, which will be played in India from October 5 to November 19. Hayden has made some interesting choices, leaving out left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who has been in impressive form lately.

The Men in Blue will begin their World Cup campaign by taking on Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8. India won the ODI World Cup the last time they were the co-hosts in 2011.

In a video on Star Sports, Hayden picked his preferred Team India 15-member squad for the 2023 World Cup. Apart from the certainties, he went for all-rounder Axar Patel ahead of Kuldeep. There is no Yuzvendra Chahal as well in Hayden’s team as the former Aussie opener preferred another all-rounder in Shardul Thakur.

Interestingly, Hayden has picked two backup keeper-batters Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan in his 15-member squad. Regarding Samson, he said that he would prefer the Kerala cricketer over young Tilak Varma. Suryakumar Yadav also finds a place in the former cricketer’s team for the World Cup.

Matthew Hayden’s 15 for World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Apart from Hayden, a number of other former cricketers like Sourav Ganguly, Sanjay Manjrekar, MSK Prasad, Sanjay Bangar, and Kris Srikkanth have also shared their preferred Team India 15-member squad for the 2023 World Cup.

Manjrekar picks Tilak Varma in his 15-member World Cup 2023 squad, leaves out Shardul Thakur

Meanwhile, former India batter Manjrekar made some interesting choices while picking his 15-member Team India squad for ICC World Cup 2023. Despite his lack of experience at the international level, Manjrekar went for young batter Tilak Varma as he reckoned that having a left-hander in the middle order would be crucial.

He also picked leg-spinner Chahal, who is not part of India’s Asia Cup 2023 squad, leaving out all-rounder Thakur. There is no place for Samson and Kishan in Manjrekar’s 15-member team, but left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh makes a surprise entry.

Sanjay Manjrekar’s 15 for World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.