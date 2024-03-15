Matthew Wade to retire from red-ball cricket after Sheffield Shield final; keeps door open for T20 World Cup call-up

Veteran Australian wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade has informed his Tasmania teammates that the Sheffield Shield final against Western Australia will be his final first-class game.

In a press conference in Hobart, Wade announced his decision to hang his boots from red-ball cricket after the final. However, the veteran wicketkeeper has clarified that he will continue playing white-ball cricket and will focus on his body to prolong his career in the shorter formats.

Here's what Matthew Wade said (via ESPNcricinfo):

"I have thoroughly enjoyed the challenges that the long-form game provides, and although I will continue to play white-ball cricket, wearing the Baggy Green while playing for my country remains the highlight of my career. Not playing the longer format of the game will give me an opportunity to get stronger, get in the gym a bit more and have some longevity in this format."

Wade also thanked his wife Julia and his three kids for all their sacrifices during the time the wicketkeeper had to travel with the Australian Test teams around the world.

Matthew Wade on why red-ball cricket is his favorite format

While Matthew Wade has made quite a reputation for himself as a T20 specialist of late, the veteran cricketer understands the value of the longest format of the game and has said he will miss the grind associated with first-class cricket.

"What I am really going to miss is sitting down after four days of grinding it out in a first-class game and having a beer with your teammates. I've played franchise leagues around the world and you don't get that feeling," Wade said.

Wade will once again feature for the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2024 season. However, he will have a delayed arrival in India as he has committed to playing in the Sheffield Shield Final between Tasmania and Western Australia from March 21-25.

