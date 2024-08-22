Max60 Caribbean 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after New York Strikers vs Miami Lions (Updated) ft. Colin Munro and Suranga Lakmal

The Max60 Caribbean 2024 saw four matches on Wednesday, August 21, in the Cayman Islands. In the first match of the day, the Caribbean Tigers chased down Miami Lions’ 70/6 with six wickets and 11 balls to spare. Suranga Lakmal (2/11) and Bradley James Currie (1/3) starred with the ball for the Tigers before an unbeaten knock from Chris Lynn (28*) aced the chase for them.

Between New York Strikers and Boca Raton Trailblazers, the former listed 115/5 in 10 overs, courtesy of a commanding 26-ball 64 from Colin Munro. Isuru Udana (2/20) and Mitchell Owen (1/12) hogged the limelight with the ball by keeping the Trailblazers down to 103/7.

In match 12 of the season, Josh Brown and George Munsey plundered majestic half-centuries to storm Caribbean Tigers to 150/4. Suranga Lakmal (3/20) and Michael Alexander Leask (2/27) ensured the Grand Cayman Jaguars were kept down to 102/7 to secure a huge 48-run win for the Tigers.

In the fourth and final match of the day, Miami Lions batted first and amassed 130/5 in 10 overs. Captain Ravi Bopara top-scored with 24-ball 58 while opener Jonathan Carter belted 31 runs from just 19 balls. Defending 131, Lions bowlers Gerhard Erasmus (3/13) and Sajad Ahmadzai (2/20) enveloped the entire New York Strikers line-up for just 73.

Max60 Caribbean 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Josh Brown CT 209 6 6 56 34.83 240.23 0 2 9 22 2 Beau Webster BRT 187 4 4 82 93.5 192.78 0 2 15 11 3 Colin Munro NYS 145 5 5 64 48.33 172.62 0 1 9 9 4 George Munsey CT 135 6 6 52 22.5 175.32 0 2 12 9 5 Nick Hobson CT 109 6 6 40 27.25 236.96 0 0 8 9 6 Gerhard Erasmus ML 98 6 6 32 16.33 144.12 0 0 6 4 7 Corey Anderson ML 96 6 6 43 16 160 0 0 5 8 8 Jack Wood BRT 93 4 4 40 31 193.75 0 0 4 8 9 Ben Dunk GCJ 87 5 5 42 21.75 235.14 0 0 7 8 10 Ravi Bopara ML 84 5 5 58 16.8 178.72 0 1 4 6

Josh Brown (209 runs) remains the lone batter of the Max60 Caribbean 2024 season with more than 200 runs. With 187 runs, Beau Webster is second on the list. Colin Munro with 145 runs, George Munsey with 135 runs, and Nick Hobson with 109 runs are the only other batters to have charted over 100 runs this season, as they find themselves among the tournament’s five most successful batters so far.

Miami Lions teammates Gerhard Erasmus and Corey Anderson are ranked sixth and seventh on the season’s run-scoring list for tallying 98 and 96 runs, respectively. Jack Wood is placed eighth on the table for his 93 runs, while Ben Duck has amassed 87 runs from five innings so far. Ravi Bopara rounds up the top 10 batting table with 84 runs to his name.

Max60 Caribbean 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Andrew Tye CT 8 6 6 13.5 8.25 9.82 0 1 0 2 Mitchell Owen NYS 7 5 5 10.29 8.57 7.2 0 1 0 3 Isuru Udana NYS 7 5 5 13.43 7.71 10.44 0 1 0 4 Logan van Beek GCJ 7 5 5 17.71 7.71 13.78 0 0 0 5 Bradley James Currie CT 7 6 6 9.57 8.57 6.7 0 0 0 6 Suranga Lakmal CT 7 6 6 17.29 10.29 10.08 0 1 0 7 Gerhard Erasmus ML 6 6 5 11.83 8.17 8.69 0 1 0 8 Joshua Little GCJ 6 5 5 18.17 9 12.11 0 1 0 9 Patrick Dooley CT 6 6 6 15.67 12 7.83 0 0 0 10 Michael Alexander Leask CT 6 6 6 17.67 11 9.64 0 0 0

Andrew Tye leads the wicket-taking charts of the Max60 Caribbean 2024 with eight scalps from six innings. The Australian-based Caribbean Tigers speedster is followed by seven-wicket holders Mitchell Owen and Isuru Udana as the second and third most successful bowlers of the season. Logan van Beek, also with seven wickets, is ranked fourth on the bowling table.

Caribbean Tigers colleagues Bradley James Currie and Suranga Lakmal have snared seven wickets each from six innings to take the subsequent two slots on the wicket-taking list.

Gerhard Erasmus is placed at number seven with six wickets and is followed by Joshua Little who has also claimed six wickets, albeit with a slightly inferior bowling average. Teammates Patrick Dooley and Michael Alexander Leask take the ninth and 10th positions, respectively, for striking six times with the ball.

