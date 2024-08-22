Max60 Caribbean 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after New York Strikers vs Miami Lions, Match 13

The Max60 Caribbean 2024 season continued on Wednesday, August 21, and Thursday, August 22, with four matches scheduled at the Jimmy Powell Oval Cricket Stadium. Caribbean Tigers won two games while Miami Lions and New York Strikers won one each.

Caribbean Tigers continued their dominance in the Max60, having won six consecutive games. They defeated Miami Lions and Grand Cayman Jaguars in their last two back-to-back matches.

The Grand Cayman Jaguars remain second despite a 48-run loss against the Tigers. They have won two games and lost as many while one ended without a result.

Meanwhile, the New York Strikers moved from fourth to third position after defeating Miami Lions in their last game by 12 runs, marking their second win. They have lost three games so far and boast a negative net run rate of -1.629.

Boca Raton Trailblazers and Miami Lions hold the bottom two positions with just one win. The Trailblazers have lost two out of four games while the Lions have lost five in a row but grabbed a 57-run win against the Strikers in the previous game.

Caribbean Tigers maintain dominance; New York Strikers move to third

The Caribbean Tigers defeated the Miami Lions in the 10th match. Bowling first, they limited the Lions to 70/6. Gerhard Erasmus (27) & Chadwick Walton (22) were the top scorers while the rest were dismissed in single digits. In reply, Josh Brown (26 off 12) and impact sub Chris Lynn smashed a 16-ball 28-run match-winning knock to guide the Tigers to five consecutive wins.

In the following game, New York Strikers batted first and set a 116-run target for the Boca Raton Trailblazers with Colin Munro scoring a 26-ball 64-run knock. Peter Hatzoglou and Jack Jarvis took two wickets each for the Trailblazers.

In response, the Strikers restricted them to 103/7 with Isuru Udana taking two wickets and the rest one each. Trailblazers captain Beau Webster scored 39 off 20 with six boundaries.

The Caribbean Tigers secured their sixth win in the 12th match against Grand Cayman Jaguars. Batting first, with half-centuries from Brown (52) and George Munsey’s 50(19), they had set a 151-run target for four. However, the Jaguars manage only 102/7 with skipper Sikandar Raza top-scoring 24 off 10.

In the fourth game, the Miami Lions racked up a challenging 131-run target for five wickets. However, New York Strikers were bowled out to 73/10 with Erasmus taking a three-wicket haul.

