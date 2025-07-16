Max60 Caribbean 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details

The Max60 Caribbean hosted by the Cayman Islands Cricket Association is all set to make a comeback for its second edition of the trophy. It is scheduled to start on Wednesday, July 16, and conclude with the finals on Thursday, July 24. Jimmy Powell Oval, Cayman Islands, shall host all the matches.

The tournament will be played in a single round-robin format, with each side playing a total of eight games. The team finishing at the top of the table will qualify directly for the finals. Whereas, the team in the second and third positions will play the qualifier before the winning team clashes against the table-toppers.

In this edition of the trophy, seven contenders shall compete for the prestigious title. The inaugural edition saw Caribbean Tigers lift the trophy, and they will aim to retain their title in this edition. Meanwhile, the rest of the side will compete fiercely for their maiden title.

The teams participating in the tournament, excluding the champion (Caribbean Tigers), are: Boca Raton Trailblazers, Cayman Bay Stingrays, Florida Lions, Grand Cayman Falcons, Miami Blaze, and Vegas Vikings.

To add more poise to the tournament, many international stars will all feature for their respective sides. These include Mohammed Nabi, Thisara Perera, Kesrick Williams, Dawid Malan, Martin Guptill, and Shakib Al Hasan. This edition of the trophy will witness Caribbean Tigers taking on Grand Cayman Falcons in the inaugural match, promising to deliver high-quality cricket.

Max60 Caribbean 2025 telecast channel list

Star Sports 1 HD will broadcast the Max60 Caribbean 2025 matches on television in India. Details of the live telecast in other countries have been provided separately:

Australia: Fox Sports

MENA: Sports Central

Caribbean: Flow Sports

Bangladesh: T-Sports

Pakistan: ARY Digital and Tamasha

Sri Lanka: Styx Sports

South Africa: Super Sport

UK: TNT Sports

North America: Willow TV

Max60 Caribbean 2025: Live Streaming Details

Live streaming of the Max60 Caribbean 2025 in India will be available on the FanCode app and website, where fans can catch all the action on the go. The service can be availed via a match pass for ₹25 or a tour pass (all matches) for ₹79.

