"Maxwell still thinks he is wearing RCB Jersey" - Twitter trolls Australian batter for scoring golden duck in 2024 T20 World Cup opener vs Oman

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell continued his dismal batting form with a golden duck in their 2024 T20 World Cup opener against Oman in Barbados on June 6. The 35-year-old endured a shocking 2024 IPL season, scoring only 52 runs at an average of under 6 in 10 games.

After Oman won the toss and elected to field first, Australia scratched their way to 50/1 in 8 overs. Skipper Mitchell Marsh fell on the second ball of the ninth over, bringing Maxwell to the crease.

However, the swashbuckling batter was undone by a brilliant catch from Oman captain Aqib Ilyas off his very first delivery. Maxwell's eyes lit up after seeing a full and wide delivery as he leaned into a crisp drive, only to see Ilyas at cover pluck an incredible diving catch.

Since his breathtaking 120* off 55 in the second T20I against the West Indies earlier this year, Maxwell has not scored a half-century in international or IPL cricket.

His latest failure had fans on X/Twitter slamming the mercurial cricketer.

Fans' messages continued for Maxwell, with one saying:

"Maxwell's having a shocker of a couple of months isn't he??? When it rains, it pours. Special catch from Ilyas. Hope he rediscovers his form thru the tournament."

"Maxwell displayed an air of arrogance in his performance today!" said a fan.

"Maxwell should retire," a fan tweeted.

Australia stage a brilliant recovery after Glenn Maxwell's dismissal

Glenn Maxwell's first-ball duck had Australia reeling at 50/3 in the ninth over of their 2024 T20 World Cup opener against Oman. On a tacky Barbados wicket, the 2021 champions lost Travis Head for a 10-ball 12 in the third over.

With Mitchell Marsh and Maxwell falling on back-to-back deliveries, the Men in Yellow were on the ropes. However, the veteran presence of David Warner came to the forefront, as the champion opener brought up a well-paced half-century off 46 balls.

However, it was Marcus Stoinis who provided the Aussie innings the required momentum. The batting all-rounder blasted his way to a spectacular half-century off only 27 deliveries.

The duo added a brilliant 102 off 62 deliveries to help Australia recover from dire straits. Warner eventually fell on 56 off 51 but Stoinis continued on his merry way, finishing with a sensational 67* off 36 deliveries.

Australia eventually ended on a formidable 164/5 in their 20 overs, scoring 108 off the final 10 overs.

