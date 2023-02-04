"May we always remain as a garment to each other" - Shaheen Afridi reacts after getting married 

Ace Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi tied the knot with former skipper Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha in a grand ceremony in Karachi on Friday, February 3.

The event was graced by several international cricketers, including captain Babar Azam and Naseem Shah, among others.

Reacting for the first time since getting married, Shaheen penned an emotional note on social media. He also thanked one and all for their warm wishes.

"AlhumduLillah, Almighty has been very kind and generous," he wrote on Twitter. "May we always remain as a garment to each other. Thank you everyone for the well wishes and making our special day even better. Remember us in your special prayers."

Shaheen's father-in-law Shahid also wrote a heartwarming post for her daughter, wishing her all the best for the future.

"Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your garden because they blossom with great blessing. A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart. As parent, I gave my daughter in Nikkah to @iShaheenAfridi, congratulations to the two of them," Afridi tweeted.

Shaheen Afridi likely to return to action in PSL 2023

Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has been struggling with injury woes over the last few months. He was last seen in action during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in November last year.

Shaheen copped up a knee injury after landing awkwardly while fielding in the summit clash, aggravating his injury. He returned to bowl the 16th over but unbearable pain forced him off the ground only after the first delivery.

Since then, he has been undergoing rehabilitation and is likely to return to action in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The tournament, which will be played across four venues, will get underway on February 13.

The Lahore Qalandars, led by Shaheen Afridi, will lock horns with the Multan Sultans in the inaugural match of PSL 2023.

