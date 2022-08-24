"May everyone be as lucky as Zak Crawley is" - Twitter in disbelief as England opener once again retains his place in the playing XI 

Zak Crawley is on thin ice at the moment.

England opening batter Zak Crawley's rough patch has grown into a regular problem for the side now. The management has backed the 24-year-old but these opportunities are yet to pay any dividends as his woeful form continues.

Several fans expressed their surprise when he found a place in the England squad for the Test series against New Zealand. The Kent-born batter had a forgettable series of outings across the three Tests. He managed just 87 runs along with four single-digit scores.

The right-handed batter, though, went on to score a crucial 46 in the mammoth run chase against India in the rescheduled fifth Test.

Retaining his place in the playing XI for the opening Test against South Africa, Crawley was undone by the Proteas' pace attack, recording nine and 13 in the first and second innings, respectively.

With his average plummeting following each failure at the crease, Crawley is running short of time to repay the trust the management have shown in him. Fans have failed to understand the logic behind the youngster's persistent selection over the last couple of months as well.

Here are some of the reactions to Crawley being named in the playing XI for the second Test against South Africa:

Junaid Khawar @jjkhawar May everyone be as lucky as Zak Crawley is. May everyone be as lucky as Zak Crawley is.

Tom Phillips @tomjphillips_

17 single figures

4 🦆 🦆🦆🦆

14 double figures

3 50+ innings

1 100+ inning

Has failed to hit 50+ in his last 14 innings.



How is he still in this squad? England Cricket @englandcricket



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @LV_Cricket We have named our XI for the 2nd Test at @EmiratesOT 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvSA @LV_Cricket We have named our XI for the 2nd Test at @EmiratesOT 🏏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvSA 🇿🇦 @LV_Cricket Since 2021, Zak Crawley has delivered:17 single figures4 🦆 🦆🦆🦆14 double figures3 50+ innings1 100+ inningHas failed to hit 50+ in his last 14 innings.How is he still in this squad? twitter.com/englandcricket… Since 2021, Zak Crawley has delivered:17 single figures 4 🦆 🦆🦆🦆14 double figures3 50+ innings1 100+ inningHas failed to hit 50+ in his last 14 innings.How is he still in this squad? twitter.com/englandcricket…

What is Zak Crawley doing? @ZakCrawleyFan

#ENGvSA What happens when Zak Crawley scores low again this game? Every time he gets out now he looks more dejected What happens when Zak Crawley scores low again this game? Every time he gets out now he looks more dejected#ENGvSA

Pricviz @PC462301 Zak Crawley set to open in Manchester once again



It's cruel to him at this point

Drop him so he might be able to make a comeback in future Zak Crawley set to open in Manchester once againIt's cruel to him at this pointDrop him so he might be able to make a comeback in future

Moses @MadManMoses_ Zak Crawley on my TV screen for another 5 days, this is digital terrorism Zak Crawley on my TV screen for another 5 days, this is digital terrorism

Steve P ⭐️⭐️ @Codeye67 @ECB_cricket Alex Lees and Zak Crawley will open for England against South Africa tomorrow! We’d be as well sending in Laurel and Hardy! At least we’d get a proper laugh. #herewegoagain Alex Lees and Zak Crawley will open for England against South Africa tomorrow! We’d be as well sending in Laurel and Hardy! At least we’d get a proper laugh. #herewegoagain @ECB_cricket

Cricket With Me @Cricketwithme15 GOOD NEWS FIR SOUTH AFRICA Zak Crawley IS PLAYING SECOND TEST MATCH GOOD NEWS FIR SOUTH AFRICA Zak Crawley IS PLAYING SECOND TEST MATCH

Akram Khan @AkramK2108 🏻 I hope i will hv a wife who will trust me jst like how ENG management trusts Zak Crawley......! I hope i will hv a wife who will trust me jst like how ENG management trusts Zak Crawley......!🙏🏻

Dan Cricket @DanCricket93 The 't' in Zak Crawley stands for talent. The 't' in Zak Crawley stands for talent.

kεz @_kezx Zak Crawley is not a Test cricket batter. #ENGvSA Zak Crawley is not a Test cricket batter. #ENGvSA

Vshenoy @Venkate64754351 @TheBarmyArmy Zak Crawley has more lives' than a cat 🤣 @TheBarmyArmy Zak Crawley has more lives' than a cat 🤣

Zak Crawley has not scored a Test fifty for 14 consecutive innings

The opening batter last crossed the 50-run mark in Test cricket during the first Test against West Indies in March of 2022. Since then, Crawley has only been able to register double figures on five occasions.

With several county prospects lined up and even some of the old names like Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns in contention, the 24-year-old needs a change in fortunes if he wants to continue opening for England.

The upcoming second Test against South Africa will mark Crawley's second outing at Old Trafford. In his maiden outing at the historic ground, two years ago, he was dismissed for a first-ball duck against the West Indies before mustering 11 runs in the second innings.

England playing XI for second Test against South Africa

Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad and James Anderson.

Will Zak Crawley make an impact in the second Test against the Proteas? Let us know what you think.

