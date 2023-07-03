"May God bless you with energy that matches your wife’s"- Harbhajan Singh receives special birthday wishes from wife Geeta Basra

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has turned 43 today. Cricket fans and members of the cricketing fraternity have been extending warm wishes to him on this special occasion.

His wife, Geeta Basra, led the way by wishing her husband with an endearing post on her Instagram handle. In her post, Geeta revealed her attempt of trying to make his birthday special. She also shared a reel where the couple can be seen celebrating the occasion with Champagne near the famous Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Geeta Basra posted the following on her Instagram and captioned it:

"Happiest Birthday Bhaj.. !!! tried to make this one as special as possible.. ending our trip in one of the most romantic cities in the world.. gonna be difficult to top this! hope you have an incredible day and enjoy every moment! May God bless you with energy that matches your wife’s ..😂😜 we love you lots ❤️ #birthday #happybirthday #harbhajansingh #husband #paris #travel

"I think Shubman Gill will be the key"- Harbhajan Singh on key players for Team India in the 2023 ODI World Cup

During a recent discussion on Star Sports, Harbhajan Singh gave his opinion on Team India's key players for the upcoming ODI World Cup at home in October-November.

'The Turbanator' reckoned that the opening batters, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as the crucial players for Team India in Tournament.

"If I talk about India, it comes back to your opening partnership," said Harbhajan."A lot will depend on Rohit Sharma. Shubman Gill - I hope he is part of the team. It will be unfortunate if you don't play him."

The former off-spinner also spoke highly of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja abilities.

"I think Shubman Gill will be the key. He bats extremely well in Indian conditions. In bowling, Ravindra Jadeja, if he fires like we saw in the IPL, where he picked up more than 20 wickets."

