"Maybe even a triple hundred tomorrow" - Legendary Indian spinner's massive claim on Yashasvi Jaiswal after Day 1 of IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Former Indian spinner Anil Kumble believes Yashasvi Jaiswal has a golden opportunity to score a triple century on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against the West Indies in Delhi. The 23-year-old was at his best from the get-go on the opening day, finishing unbeaten on 173 off 253 deliveries at stumps.Jaiswal's heroics included 22 glorious boundaries, helping India finish the day at a dominant 318/2 in 90 overs. It was his seventh Test century and a fifth 150+ score in the red-ball format for India.Talking about the youngster's performance after the close of play on Day 1, Kumble said on JioStar (via IANS):&quot;As Sai Sudharsan mentioned, they certainly want to bat as long as possible. Shubman Gill said at the toss that they want to pile on the runs, and that’s exactly what the Indian batters have done on Day 1. Jaiswal now has a great opportunity, not just for a double hundred, but maybe even a triple hundred tomorrow. Jaiswal is just getting better and better day by day.&quot;He continued:&quot;We’ve spoken about his hunger and his attitude toward building big innings, not just for himself but for the team. Even in the previous game, he got off to a good start but was dismissed early, so he’s certainly made up for that here. Throughout his short career, he has shown that he doesn’t waste opportunities like these. Once he’s in, he makes it count, and that’s wonderful to see. He’s still out there, and he can go on to score big runs tomorrow.&quot;Yashasvi Jaiswal's hunger for big runs was visible right from the start of his Test career as he smashed a brilliant 171 against the West Indies in his maiden innings.Yashasvi Jaiswal looks to become the third Indian to score a Test triple-centuryYashasvi Jaiswal will become the third Indian to score a triple-century in Tests should he achieve the feat on Day 2 of the second West Indies Test. Former opener Virender Sehwag was the first Indian to score a triple ton against Pakistan in 2004.He followed that up with a second 300+ score four years later at home against South Africa. More recently, Karun Nair became the second from India to score a triple century with his 303* against England in 2016.Yashasvi Jaiswal already has two double centuries in Tests, both against England in India, including his highest score of 214* in Rajkot last year. The youngster boasts excellent Test numbers with 2,418 runs at an average of almost 54 in 26 outings.