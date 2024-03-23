"Maybe I'm the only CSK fan who doesn't hate RCB" - Kate Cross

England pacer Kate Cross has once again proved her love for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with a reply to a fan's question about whom she is supporting during the first game of the 2024 IPL. The 32-year-old, who has always been a huge CSK fan, was part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) women's team in the recently concluded 2024 WPL, which they went on to win by defeating the Delhi Capitals in the final.

On Saturday, March 22, the right-arm medium-fast bowler took to X/Twitter to say she is often asked whom she supports when it comes to the Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Here's how Kate Cross responded:

"I’m getting asked this a lot! Maybe I am now the only CSK fan who doesn’t hate RCB?"

CSK defeats RCB by six wickets in the 2024 IPL season opener

The 17th edition of the IPL kicked off on a grand note with a glitzy opening ceremony at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Friday, March 22. Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, singer Sonu Nigam, and music composer AR Rahman entertained the passionate and vociferous Chepauk crowd with their live performances. What followed the event was the high-voltage season opener between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis opted to bat first upon winning the toss. Reeling at 78-5 at one stage, the visitors managed to put up a challenging total of 173-6 on the board by the end of their innings. The 95-run sixth-wicket partnership between local boy Dinesh Karthik and Anuj Rawat saved the franchise from a batting collapse.

However, it wasn't enough to defend given the strong batting lineup of CSK. The Men in Yellow chased down the target of 174 runs in 18.4 overs at the loss of four wickets, thereby registering their first victory under their new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.