“Maybe the umpire also wanted to see Virat Kohli getting that century” - Harbhajan Singh’s cheeky reaction to “wide” controversy 

Harbhajan Singh quipped that Richard Kettleborough may have also wanted to see Virat Kohli score a hundred after the umpire refused to signal a ball down leg as wide during India's World Cup match against Bangladesh.

India comprehensively beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the 2023 World Cup match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday. There was an interesting moment towards the end of the game as Kohli approached his hundred, which led to a full-blown debate on social media.

The first ball of the 42nd over from Bangladesh left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed was darted down leg side. Many felt it was a clear wide, but the umpire did not open his arms to make the signal. As a result, it was deemed a legal delivery. In the same over, Kohli came down the track and launched the bowler for a maximum. With the hit, the Indian batter reached his hundred and also took the team past the finish line.

Speaking to India Today after the match, Harbhajan made light of Kettleborough’s decision to not signal a wide to a delivery that was bowled down leg. Admitting that the ball did seem like a wide delivery, he cheekily commented:

"Well, I think that wide ball was actually, you know, it was quite wide. Nevertheless, let's leave that aside. I think Virat Kohli batted beautifully. You know, maybe not just the Indians, but the umpire also wanted to see Virat Kohli getting that century. That was probably the reason, but it is good to see him in such form."

"He is batting so beautifully. And he got that brilliant 100 for India. And that's what makes everyone happy. No complaint on why it was not given wide whatsoever,” Harbhajan added.

Kohli struck six fours and four sixes in his brilliant 103* off 97 balls. His ton on Thursday was his 48th in the one-day format, leaving him just one behind Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI centuries.

What Gill said about Nasum Ahmed’s “wide” ball to Kohli

Apart from umpire Kettleborough, some fans also questioned Nasum’s action, wondering whether the Bangladesh bowler had purposely bowled a delivery down leg to try and deny Kohli a hundred.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, though, opener Shubman Gill downplayed the controversy and gave the benefit of the doubt to the Bangladesh left-arm spinner.

“I don't know if he intentionally tried to bowl wide or he was just trying to keep it tight and then went away,” he commented.

Before Kohli’s ton, Gill (53) and Rohit Sharma (48) got India off a great start in a chase of 257, adding 88 for the first wicket.