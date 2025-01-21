MCA to increase seating capacity for Mumbai vs Jammu & Kashmir Ranji Trophy 2024-25 clash after inclusion of star Indian batter: Reports

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is set to increase the seating capacity for the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2024-25 fixture between Mumbai and Jammu & Kashmir, according to The Times of India.

After the inclusion of Indian Test captain Rohit Sharma in Mumbai's squad, the MCA is forced to increase the seating capacity. Rohit's inclusion is expected to attract more fans than usual at the stadium.

The two teams will begin their Ranji Trophy clash on Thursday, January 23. The Sharad Pawar Academy Ground in BKC is set to host the clash. The ground is expected to arrange for more seats.

Apart from Rohit, several other star Indian players are a part of the squad such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, and Shardul Thakur. Given the presence of these Indian players, fans are expected to turn up in larger numbers than they usually would for a Ranji Trophy game.

Trending

As per The Times of India, a Mumbai Cricket Association source stated that while there are normally arrangements for around 100 spectators at the venue, they will have around 500 seats for the upcoming game.

"Normally, there are seating arrangements for 100-odd spectators at BKC, but we will have around 500 seats for fans near the ground machinery there. Fans will have to show their I-cards at the entry point. Considering the presence of the India stars, there will also be proper security arrangements at BKC too," the source was quoted as saying.

Rohit Sharma returns to play for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy after a decade

Following a poor display in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 series, Rohit Sharma will feature for Mumbai in their upcoming Ranji Trophy 2024-25 clash.

His return to domestic cricket comes after a decade as he last played in the Ranji Trophy during the 2015-16 season. His presence is expected to bolster the side while he will also be keen to get some runs under his belt.

Mumbai are currently placed third in Group A with 22 points from five matches. They have won three games so far. Their opponents, Jammu & Kashmir, are in the second position with 23 points from five games. It will be a crucial fixture for both sides as they aim to progress further in the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️