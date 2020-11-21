Salim Durani offered a unique deal to Dilip Sardesai during a West Indies tour

Veteran Indian journalist and son of legendary Indian cricketer Dilip Sardesai, Rajdeep Sardesai, recently caught up with Sportskeeda. He shared a lesser-known story involving his father and Salim Durani.

In an exclusive chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda's Facebook page, Rajdeep Sardesai disclosed that Dilip Sardesai was on tour in the West Indies during the final phases of his career and wished to enjoy his time in the Caribbean. However, his roommate S Venkataraghavan was too disciplined for him.

Dilip Sardesai ended up asking Ajit Wadekar if he could room with Salim Durani. The captain agreed and Durani then made an exciting deal with the legendary batsman.

How Dilip Sardesai enjoyed his time in the West Indies with Salim Durani

Salim Durani had a chat with Rajdeep Sardesai recently, and it was then that he told him the story of the above-mentioned tour in the West Indies.

"Durani was telling me a very interesting story the other day. He said, after the first Test match in West Indies in 1971, he and my father went to Ajit Wadekar and told him they wanted to be roommates because Venkataraghavan was too disciplined for him. So, he and Durani became roommates," Rajdeep Sardesai revealed.

"They were both in the last stages of their career. They wanted to have a good time and Durani said, 'My deal with your father was that in the morning I would make chai (tea) for him. Me tere liye chai banata hu tu aaj 100 karega. (I'll make tea for you, you score a hundred for the team)," he continued.

Rajdeep Sardesai added that they would even have a beer at night after the day's play. He signed off by describing the two players as 'happy-go-lucky' people, who had the privilege of playing cricket and representing the nation.