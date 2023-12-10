Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers BBL clash abandoned due to unsafe pitch

Match No. 4 of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) between the Melbourne Renegades and the Perth Scorchers has been abandoned due to an unsafe pitch at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong on Sunday, December 10. It was the first home game for the Renegades this season.

For the unversed, the incident occurred during the seventh over of the Scorchers' innings. Will Sutherland bowled a length ball that produced unwanted bounce before reaching the wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock who looked stunned with the development.

Batter Aaron Hardie looked concerned and went for a word with the umpire. The duo engaged in a brief chat before the players walked off.

Overnight rain created divots on the pitch, which might have led to uneven bounce that could lead to injury.

The umpires, coaches, and captains entered a room for a brief chat with the tournament organizers. Ultimately, the match was called off due to the unsafe pitch.

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting termed it a dangerous pitch. The cricketer-turned-commentator told on air:

"It was too dangerous."

Despite the concerns, the toss took place and Renegades captain Nic Maddinson invited the Ashton Turner-led Scorchers to bat first. At the toss, Maddinson said:

"The wicket's absolutely drenched so we just want to have a look what's going to happen.”

The Scorchers lost two early wickets in the form of Stephen Eskinazi (silver duck) and Cooper Connolly (six off nine deliveries). Tom Rogers and Will Sutherlands produced the two wickets.

Aaron Hardie, though, looked good for his 20* off 23 before questioning the umpires regarding the invariable bounce. His partner Josh Inglis (three off seven) was at the non-striker's end. The match was eventually called off, with the Scorchers’ score reading 30/2 after 6.5 overs.

“You don’t want to wait for someone to get seriously injured” – Aaron Finch on condition of pitch for BBL clash

Renegades batter Aaron Finch confirmed that the pitch for the BBL clash looked dangerous with divots on it, which could've proved injurious. He told FoxSports:

"A few things happening that were slightly dangerous."

He added:

“You don’t want to wait for someone to get seriously injured then say, ‘We did think it was unsafe’. I wouldn’t say it’s unsafe, but it’s slightly on the dangerous side. If you’re looking at player safety and you’re waiting for something to happen and someone to get hit, that’s the wrong attitude.”

It remains to be seen whether there will be a re-match due to the abandonment. Hobart Hurricanes will next face Sydney Sixers in the next BBL game in Launceston on December 11.

