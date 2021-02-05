Melbourne Renegades' Will Sutherland fined for breaching BBL's bio-bubble 

Just a few hours after being named Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year, Melbourne Renegades all-rounder Will Sutherland was handed a $5,000 fine for breaching biosecurity measures during the BBL.

Will Sutherland was handed a fine of $10,000 initially, but the 21-year-old challenged the sanction and his charge was downgraded to $5,000. Sutherland accepted his charges as he was guilty of playing golf and dining with individuals who weren't part of the BBL's biosecure bubble.

The BBL released a statement that read:

"Sutherland was found to have played golf and had a meal with people outside the KFC Big Bash League's bio-secure hub during the tournament. Sutherland accepted the charge but challenged the proposed sanction of a $10,000 fine with $4000 suspended at a Code of Conduct hearing before Commissioner Adrian Anderson on Monday, February 1. The sanction was subsequently downgraded to a $5,000 fine."

The incident occurred on January 21st and Will Sutherland was fined according to Cricket Australia's code of conduct. This is the second such sanction that has taken place in the Big Bash League this season. Earlier, Chris Lynn and Dan Lawrence of the Brisbane Heat were fined for similarly breaching bio-bubble protocols.

How has Will Sutherland performed in BBL 10?

Will Sutherland in action for Melbourne Renegades

Will Sutherland is an upcoming all-rounder who has shown a lot of promise at various levels of youth cricket. He has represented Australia A and was recently presented with the 'Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year' prize as part of Cricket Australia's annual awards night. Some other big names to have won the same award are Brett Lee, David Warner and Shane Watson.

In the BBL, the all-rounder has played six games, taking four wickets at an economy of 10.3. On the batting front, the 21-year-old has managed only 17 runs in four innings. The Melbourne Renegades have had a forgetful campaign as they finished at the bottom of the BBL points table.